Koepka collapse sets up grandstand finale at PGA

Brooks Koepka looks on concerned at Bethpage

Brooks Koepka was in danger of throwing away the US PGA Championship title in remarkable fashion, as his lead was cut from seven strokes to one by Dustin Johnson in the closing stages of the final round.

Koepka has dominated the week at Bethpage Black and still led by six shots with eight holes to play on Sunday.

However, as the winds rose to make conditions even more challenging than usual, Koepka sensationally recorded four bogeys in succession from the 11th and dropped to nine under, while Johnson birdied the 15th hole for the fourth day in succession to sit just one off the pace.

All of a sudden, a grandstand finale was in prospect, with the long-time leader facing a battle to retain the crown he claimed at Bellerive 12 months ago.

No player has ever let a seven-shot lead slip in the final round of a major, but Koepka was certainly at risk after being punished for a succession of wild tee shots on the back nine.

