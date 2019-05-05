×
Korhonen into top 100 after China Open play-off glory

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    05 May 2019, 13:02 IST
MikkoKorhonen - Cropped
China Open champion Mikko Korhonen

Mikko Korhonen prevailed in a play-off with Benjamin Hebert to claim the China Open title on Sunday and ascend into the top 100 of the world golf rankings.

The Finn began the final round at Genzon Golf Club three shots adrift of overnight leader Hebert and his six-under 66 was good enough to pull level with the Frenchman, who failed to repeat his sparkling Saturday 64 and could only post a three-under 69.

That left the pair on 20 under after 72 holes, while last week's Trophee Hassan II champion Jorge Campillo (67) was one stroke further back to claim third.

Korhonen clinched glory at the first play-off hole as his 11-foot birdie putt proved enough for his second European Tour crown, following his triumph at the Shot Clock Masters last year.

"It's amazing," he said. "I don't know how I did it, probably the putter today and most of the days.

"All day it was a battle, everybody was making putts. I had to just stay there and make my putts and just concentrate on the moment."

Meanwhile, 14-year-old Chinese amateur Yang Kuang, the second youngest player to make the cut at a European Tour event, posted a 73 - his first over-par round of the tournament - to finish in a tie for 55th on four under.

