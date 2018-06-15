Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manav, Ayhika stun higher-ranked foreign rivals in UTT

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 15 Jun 2018, 21:46 IST
9

Pune, June 15 (PTI) India's young paddlers Manav Thakkar and Ayhika Mukherjee created a flutter at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here, stunning much higher-ranked players in the CEAT Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT).

In the end, RP-SG Mavericks proved to be the superior side of the day beating last year's finalists Empowerji Challengers 5-2. They picked up 13 points in the process while yielding just 8 in the seven-match encounter.

Ayhika began the march for the Mavericks, upsetting World No. 20 Lee Ho Ching and giving them an unexpected 2-1 lead; but India's teen sensation Thakkar, who is also the Under-18 World No. 2, sprung a turnaround for Challengers by shocking World No. 33 Kou Lei.

Ranked 104 spots below her opponent from Hong Kong, Ayhika overcame her first game loss to win 2-1 (4-11, 11-2, 11-5). She defended smartly to unsettle Lee Ho Ching and kept her calm all through the match for an important victory.

Challengers' Thakkar then attacked with confidence to gain maximum points (17) on serve to upstage his Ukrainian rival, who is ranked 213 places above him in the rankings. He won 2-1 (11-4, 11-7, 10-11) to tie the scores 3-3.

Mavericks, however, surged ahead by winning the mixed doubles, the men's singles and the women's singles. Top-ranked woman's player Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Hong (World No. 13) enacted the lead role by first teaming up with captain Harmeet Desai to seal the mixed doubles against Arjun Ghosh and Lee Ho Ching 2-1 and then downed Romanian Georgina Pota in the women's singles 2-1 (11-1, 11-8, 6-11).

In between, Swede Mattias Karlsson shocked Challengers' captain and the highest ranked men's singles player (World No. 12) Simon Gauzy 2-1 (8-11, 11-7, 11-7) in an entertaining duel.

Desai almost pulled off a surprise against World No. 40 Tiago Apolonia but was unlucky to lose the third game with a powerful smash scraping the net, giving the golden point to the Portuguese. He lost 1-2 (11-8, 6-11, 10-11).

In the day's last clash, Sabine Winter (Germany) tamed local girl Divya Deshpande 3-0 (11-8, 11-9, 11-5)

Late lapses cost Jimenez as Korhonen leads in Austria
RELATED STORY
Rose relieved to come through 'tough day' in contention
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods: 'I've missed playing the U.S. Open'
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: DeChambeau dazzles as Molinari hits...
RELATED STORY
Rampant Korhonen five clear in Austria
RELATED STORY
Rose practicing patience, perspective in the majors
RELATED STORY
Kim, Herbin share lead in ShopRite LPGA
RELATED STORY
DeChambeau wins Memorial in playoff on 2nd extra hole
RELATED STORY
A tale of alternates in Memphis and for US Open
RELATED STORY
Spieth in mini-slump heading to Shinnecock Hills, US Open
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us