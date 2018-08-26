Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pavan finishes with a flourish to deny Harrington Prague title

18   //    26 Aug 2018, 21:27 IST
Pavancropped
Czech Masters champion Andrea Pavan

Andrea Pavan produced a storming finish to win his first European Tour title after Padraig Harrington had looked destined to be crowned Czech Masters champion.

Harrington held a three-shot lead at the turn, having started in a share of the lead with Pavan at Albatross Golf Resort on Sunday.

The Italian was on a roll on the back nine, though, with five birdies sealing the title by two shots on 22 under - a tournament record - after signing for a five-under 67 in Prague.

Harrington had given himself breathing space by going out in 33 and made another birdie at the 13th, but the three-time major champion was level with Pavan on 20 under following his first bogey since Friday at the 15th.

Pavan, a winner of four Challenge Tour tournaments, holed a brilliant birdie putt from the edge of the green at 16 and the 29-year-old picked up another shot at the tricky penultimate hole to stand on the brink of his biggest win.

Europe Ryder Cup vice-captain Harrington could only finish his final round with three consecutive pars to card a three-under 69, missing out on a 16th European Tour win - and a first since October 2016 - five days before his 47th birthday.

Gavin Green took third spot with a closing 69 of his own, with Lee Slattery and Scott Jamieson a further shot back on 15 under.

Ryder Cup hopefuls Thomas Pieters and Eddie Pepperell finished with one-under rounds of 71 to take a share of ninth spot.

