Play suspended at Masters with Tiger Woods making a move

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    13 Apr 2019, 03:02 IST
Tiger Woods - cropped
Tiger Woods on day two of the Masters

Play was suspended at the Masters due to inclement weather during Friday's second round, just as Tiger Woods was threatening to make a significant move up a congested leaderboard.

When the horn was blown at just after 5pm local time, Francesco Molinari (67), Jason Day (67) and Brooks Koepka (71) all shared the lead at seven under, with Justin Harding (69) and Dustin Johnson (70) one shot back in the clubhouse.

Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen were also tied for fourth at six under with four and five holes to play respectively, while Woods had just picked up a shot at the 11th to get to four under and had a presentable birdie chance from around 10 feet on the short 12th.

It was hoped the delay - brought about by nearby thunderstorms and the threat of lightning - would only be a short one and players were held in position on the course.

Play at the Masters has not been suspended since 2008.

The last time a Friday featured a suspension was back in 2005, when Woods claimed his fourth title at Augusta.

It was later announced that play was set to resume at 5:45pm local time.

