×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Portrush 'will grow teeth' for Open finale, says Willett

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    20 Jul 2019, 23:16 IST
dannywillett - Cropped
Danny Willett at Royal Portrush

Danny Willett carded a 65 to surge into Open Championship contention and then warned Royal Portrush will "grow some teeth again" for Sunday's final round.

The 2016 Masters champion has worked wonders to put himself in the mix after an opening-round 74 and on Saturday he carded his best score at a major to go seven under for the tournament.

That put him within striking distance of a leading pack that includes Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and J.B. Holmes - none of whom have won a major.

But while there were favourable conditions for the third round, the closing 18 holes are set be played amid wind and rain in Northern Ireland.

Asked how he will deal with the inclement weather, the Englishman replied: "No idea!

"It could be windy and rainy, it could be just windy, it could be just rainy. We don't know until we get up in the afternoon.

"The weather looks pretty poor from about 9am onwards. Then this place will grow some teeth again.

"You've seen it fluctuate through different winds. Winds being stronger, guys find certain holes really difficult, a little bit of rain comes in. 

Advertisement

"If it is what it is forecast [on Sunday], 10 to 15-mile-an-hour winds and raining, this place will be a completely different kettle of fish."

 

Advertisement
Lowry inches ahead as Open battle heats up at Portrush
RELATED STORY
McIlroy relishing Open Championship at 'spectacular' Royal Portrush
RELATED STORY
Open being at Portrush is bigger than me - McIlroy hopes for lasting legacy
RELATED STORY
The Open 2019: The best bets for glory at Royal Portrush
RELATED STORY
Portrush hosting The Open is a sign of how far Northern Ireland has come - Clarke
RELATED STORY
McIlroy cannot escape Open Championship spotlight at Portrush
RELATED STORY
The Open Daily Diary: Holmes' Ace and O'Driscoll's Portrush 74
RELATED STORY
Reality stings for Rory McIlroy on Portrush homecoming
RELATED STORY
Royal Portrush ready for a sprinkling of Molinari magic?
RELATED STORY
The Open 2019: How the world looked the last time the Claret Jug was lifted at Portrush in 1951
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us