×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Reavie in control with six-shot lead at Travelers Championship

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    23 Jun 2019, 05:56 IST
reavie-chez-06222019-getty-ftr.jpg
Chez Reavie

Chez Reavie closed in on victory at the Travelers Championship after earning a commanding six-stroke lead in the third round.

Reavie carded a seven-under-par 63 to catapult himself to the top of the leaderboard and in control of the PGA Tour tournament at TPC River Highlands on Saturday.

After rounds of 65 and 66, Reavie surged towards his second Tour title and first since 2008 by birdieing seven holes on the back nine in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Reavie – who is 46 of 48 on putts inside 10 feet this week – had eight birdies in total, with his only blemish coming via a bogey on the par-five sixth hole.

Keegan Bradley and Zack Sucher are Reavie's nearest rivals at 10 under heading into Sunday's final round.

Bradley posted a third-round 69 to be level alongside fellow American Sucher, who recorded a one-over-par 71.

Former world number one Jason Day is a stroke further back – level with Roberto Diaz (67) – after shooting a 68.

Day's penultimate round was made up of five birdies and three bogeys as the Australian remains in contention.

Advertisement

Bryson DeChambeau (64) and Tommy Fleetwood (67) join a four-way tie for sixth at eight under and a sizable group follows to round out the top 10, including Patrick Cantlay (65) and Kevin Streelman (69).

Justin Thomas managed a 70 to be four under overall, while defending champion Bubba Watson finished the day with a three-over 73 to fall into a tie for 51st at two under.

Advertisement
Armour in six-way tie for Travelers Championship lead
RELATED STORY
Sucher leads Travelers Championship, Spieth misses cut
RELATED STORY
6-way tie for first-round lead at Travelers Championship
RELATED STORY
Woodland's lead cut to one as Rose closes in
RELATED STORY
Woodland sinks 50-foot birdie to surge into U.S. Open lead
RELATED STORY
Woodland denies history with US Open title at Pebble Beach
RELATED STORY
McIlroy shares lead with Fleetwood at Players Championship
RELATED STORY
Rose bemoans lack of 'A-game' after U.S. Open challenge fades
RELATED STORY
Rose moves into share of lead with Woodland
RELATED STORY
Green pulls clear at Women's PGA Championship
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us