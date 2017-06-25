Spieth grabs Travelers lead with late birdie

A strong finish gave Jordan Spieth a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Travelers Championship.

by Omnisport News 25 Jun 2017, 04:37 IST

Jordan Spieth is 18 holes away from capturing his second win this season, holding the Travelers Championship lead through three rounds.

Playing the PGA Tour event for the first time in his career, Spieth grabbed a one-shot lead when he drained a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-four 18th on Saturday.

After three straight rounds in the 60s, Spieth heads into Sunday at 12 under, having carded a four-under 66 with three birdies on his last four holes.

Boo Weekley worked his way up the leaderboard after shooting a 65 to finish at 11 under.

Weekley, who had five birdies and no bogeys on his back nine, is trying to secure his first PGA Tour victory since 2013.

Daniel Berger, winner in Memphis two weeks ago, finished round three at nine under. He will likely have to shoot something special Sunday to catch Spieth.

Paul Casey leads a group at eight under. The consistent Englishman shot a four-under 66, despite being one over through his first seven holes.

David Lingmerth and C.T. Pan are also at eight under.

Fans were hoping Rory McIlroy would bounce back from a disappointing three-over 73 in round two, but the four-time major winner managed just an even-par 70, keeping him at even for the tournament.

McIlroy is playing in just his eighth tournament this year due to rib and back pain.