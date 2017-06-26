Spieth had fun going 'nuts' after draining bunker shot

American Jordan Spieth produced a brilliant bunker shot to win the Travelers Championship, and he enjoyed it.

by Omnisport News 26 Jun 2017, 07:33 IST

Michael Greller (left) and Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth enjoyed going "nuts" after his stunning win at the Travelers Championship on Sunday.

The American incredibly holed out from the bunker on the first play-off hole to beat countryman Daniel Berger.

Spieth, in his tournament debut, became the just the third wire-to-wire winner in the event's history.

"We got off to a beautiful start coming off that last round at the U.S. Open," Spieth said after the final round. "Took it easy for a couple days. My ball striking has been rock solid for a while now.

"It's just about when are those putts going to start going in, and they did for the first few rounds, and didn't quite today and that happens, but it's tough. It is tough when you don't have somebody ahead of you to chase. You've got to keep resetting goals.

"I think this was my third wire-to-wire win worldwide, second one at the Masters, and here, and then Tiger's event [Hero World Challenge]. At each of those events... I was feeling fantastic around the greens and on the greens. This week, you know, it was like I said, it was getting there. It was moving in the right direction."

Spieth's victory saw him join Tiger Woods as the only two players to have won 10 times on the PGA Tour before age 24.

He even blew himself away by the way he captured the victory.

"I jumped up and saw it coming right down on the pin," Spieth said of the bunker shot. "And I went nuts. That was fun.

"I don't know how many or if I'll ever have a moment equivalent to that again. Something like that to win a tournament. But, yeah, that was very memorable, and I certainly soaked it in."