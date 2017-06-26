Spieth holes bunker shot to win Travelers Championship

American Jordan Spieth holed an incredible bunker shot to win the Travelers Championship.

26 Jun 2017

Jordan Spieth pulled off the unimaginable at the Travelers Championship to beat Daniel Berger on the first play-off hole on Sunday.

After shooting an even-par 70 in the final round, Spieth – who had to get up and down from the par-four 18th's right greenside bunker to force a play-off – went right back to 18 to face off against Berger.

This time, Spieth holed an almost identical bunker shot for the win.

Berger, who shot a three-under 67 to force the play-off and was looking for his second win in three weeks, gave Spieth a thumbs up after he drained the bunker shot.

"It's just Jordan doing Jordan things, you know," Berger told CBS following the play-off.

The two players were tied at 12 under after 72 holes, but Spieth would not be denied his 10th career PGA Tour win, and second of the season.

Only two players have won 10 times on the PGA TOUR before age 24.



Tiger Woods.

Charley Hoffman, who shot a bogey-free four-under 66, tied Danny Lee for third at 10 under.

Both Hoffman and Lee fired four consecutive rounds in the 60s this week.

Finally starting to show some form, Patrick Reed moved up the leaderboard in round four by posting a 66. He finished in a tie for fifth at nine under for what was his best finish this season.

Paul Casey and Boo Weekley, who played alongside Spieth in the final group Sunday, also tied for fifth.

Kevin Streelman led a group tied for eighth at eight under after shooting a final-round 64. Streelman was most notably joined by Webb Simpson and Keegan Bradley.

Despite constant turmoil on the greens this week, Rory McIlroy came alive Sunday while using his third putter in as many days.

The four-time major winner shot a six-under 64 in to finish the tournament tied for 17th at six under.