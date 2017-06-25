Spieth ready for Sunday charges at Travelers

American Jordan Spieth may be leading the Travelers Championship, but he is ready to be challenged.

by Omnisport News 25 Jun 2017, 07:54 IST

Jordan Spieth

Travelers Championship leader Jordan Spieth expects several players to make moves and challenge him in the final round.

Spieth holds a one-shot lead over Boo Weekley heading into Sunday at TPC River Highlands.

Making his tournament debut, Spieth has liked what he has seen so far this week and while he is in a great position to win his second tournament of the year, he expects plenty of birdies in the final round.

"Guys can tear up this front nine [too], and you see that on the board," Spieth said when asked after his round about the scoring opportunities on the back nine.

"You're sitting there going, 'Man, I should be taking advantage where they are.' It's not the easiest course to hold the lead on.

"I think I said the same thing at the John Deere in 2015. I was leading through 54 by a shot or two. It's just not the easiest course, because guys get out there an hour before you tomorrow in twosomes. All of a sudden there is a group that is one back or even you may not be leading anymore. So kind of recognising that, hey, you still have those holes to play. If it doesn't work out, stay focused on a goal is the most important thing. So that will be the goal tomorrow."

All 19 of @JordanSpieth's birdies thru 54 holes.



Putting on a clinic. pic.twitter.com/tJbykk0KaW — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 25, 2017

Spieth will be playing alongside Weekley on Sunday.

The two Americans have seen their careers go in different directions in recent seasons, but Spieth still expects Weekley, a three-time PGA Tour winner, to come out prepared to win.

"I hope I'm having as much fun each day as Boo's having," Spieth said.

"I mean, he lives it up. It's fun to be around Boo. He's always very nice to everybody he sees. Has some kind of a joke. If he's had a couple pops you barely understand him with his country accent.

"He's a guy everybody very much respects and really likes being around, and that's fun. That's fun to play with. He's a really good ball striker who the couple events that I've been involved in, in the heat of things, he shot very low numbers on Sundays. He's not afraid to do so."