Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Tanihara hits the front as Fitzpatrick bares teeth

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    08 Sep 2018, 00:07 IST
mattfitzpatrick - Cropped
Matt Fitzpatrick in action

Hideto Tanihara edged into a two-shot lead at the European Masters on a day in which defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Lucas Bjerregaard and Doug Ghim bared their teeth.

With overnight leader Maximilian Kieffer toiling to a one-over-par 71 to fall four shots off the pace, it was left to others in the field to make their moves in round two.

Tanihara was the biggest beneficiary, the Japanese adding to an opening-round 65 with a 66 to move to nine under for the tournament.

A flawless round saw Tanihara birdie the seventh and then make three gains on the way home in Crans Montana.

"My game was very consistent and if my putting was better I would have been able to get higher on the score," said Tanihara.

"There are a lot of great players here and I just want to concentrate on playing my game. Just want to focus and hopefully play two more days like this."

But Fitzpatrick - aiming to become the first player to defend the title since Seve Ballesteros in 1978 - will feel he has a point to prove after missing out on Ryder Cup selection and the Englishman recovered from bogeying the first and fourth to shoot up the leaderboard.

Five gains in the space of six holes either side of the turn had Fitzpatrick on a roll and birdies at the 12th, 14th and 18th saw him sign for a six-under 64.

Bjerregaard and Ghim are also two strokes back at seven under, each player making six birdies and a solitary bogey.

Stephen Gallacher appeared set to reach eight under before making a double bogey at the last, and the Scot is alongside Danny Willett, Mike Lorenzo-Vera and Haydn Porteous in a group of four players three off the pace.

Omnisport
NEWS
Rock two clear as Tanihara fails in Tour record bid
RELATED STORY
Tanihara leads European Masters by 3 in 2nd round
RELATED STORY
Olesen, Pepperell, Fitzpatrick fight for Ryder Cup spot
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup hopefuls Fitzpatrick and Olesen surge while...
RELATED STORY
Hot finish sees Dantorp lead as Fitzpatrick and Fowler loom
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup hopefuls Olesen, Fitzpatrick and Pepperell all...
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: DeChambeau dazzles as Molinari hits...
RELATED STORY
Kieffer storms ahead in Switzerland
RELATED STORY
Olesen secures spot on Team Europe for Ryder Cup
RELATED STORY
Pepperell makes best start of Ryder Cup hopefuls in Denmark
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us