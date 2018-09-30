Tiger frustrated after 0-3 start in Ryder Cup

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 30 Sep 2018, 04:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is not happy after going 0-3 with Team USA through three partner matchplay events at the Ryder Cup this year.

Woods lost both of his fourball pairings with Patrick Reed against Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood- on Friday 3 and 1 and Saturday 4 and 3 - and then he was beaten again on Saturday afternoon when he and Bryson DeChambeau slipped to a 5 and 4 defeat against the same European pair.

Asked how he felt about his performance, Woods told reporters: "Pretty p***** off.

"The fact that I lost three matches, and didn't feel like I played poorly...that's the frustrating thing about matchplay. We can play well and nothing can happen."

A winner last week at the Tour Championship, Woods has not even played an 18th hole yet at Le Golf National.

"The three matches we played, they never missed a putt inside 10, 12 feet. That's hard to do,” Woods said.

"Playing against a team like that, that’s putting that well, you're going to have to make a lot of birdies, and we didn't."

Woods, who faces Jon Rahm in Sunday's singles, has now gone eight years without winning a match at the Ryder Cup, while Team USA trail Europe 10-6 after four rounds of matches.