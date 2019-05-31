×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Tiger Woods shoots opening-round 70 at Memorial Tournament

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2   //    31 May 2019, 00:06 IST
tiger-woods-053019-us-news-getty-ftr
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods carded a two-under 70 in round one of the Memorial Tournament, his first competition since climbing back into the top five of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Woods – who started at the 10th with Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau – recorded his first birdie of the day at the 11th hole with a manageable up-and-down.

He could not get into his stride, though, and he gave that stroke back two holes later when he sent his second shot into a bunker and failed to convert another chipped putt.

Woods hit a string of pars to turn onto the front nine, but in the final four-hole stretch, he came up with the goods.

After playing the par-five fifth hole perfectly, reaching the green in two, rolling his first putt to within three feet and finishing it off for a birdie to move back to one under, he lost that stroke at the sixth, but regained it with a birdie on the seventh and went even lower with another gain at the next hole – a 185-yard par three.

A two-putt par at the ninth meant Woods was tied for 11th when he finished his round, which was five strokes back of early leader Ryan Moore.

Advertisement
Woods to play Memorial ahead of U.S. Open
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods back into world's top five for first time since 2014
RELATED STORY
Snead's record in sight – Tiger Woods' 81 PGA Tour wins
RELATED STORY
Play suspended at Masters with Tiger Woods making a move
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Tiger Woods wins the Masters
RELATED STORY
Woods starts with 70 as Rahm, Scott share Masters lead
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods only one back as five share halfway lead at Augusta
RELATED STORY
WATCH: Tiger Woods shares special moment with son after comeback win
RELATED STORY
Masters triumph is 'overwhelming', says Tiger Woods
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods' second round derailed at island green at Sawgrass
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us