Tiger Woods timeline: Fall and rise of a superstar as he matches Snead wins record

Tiger Woods made more history on Monday when he matched the great Sam Snead's record haul of 82 PGA Tour victories.

When Woods rolled in the winning putt at the Masters in April it was like reliving a bygone era, given it had been 11 years since the American's last major triumph.

There was considerable doubt whether Woods would ever challenge at the highest level again, as he sought to overcome career-threatening back injuries and a slump in form.

But he has shown he still has the game to land big titles, and by triumphing at the Zozo Championship in Japan, which drew a star-studded field, Woods moved level with Snead.

Here, we take a look at the timeline of Woods' dramatic, albeit largely injury-affected, fall and rise to becoming a major champion again.



September 2013 - Woods was named PGA Tour Player of the Year after winning five titles in 2013. He ended the year as world number one.

Congratulations @TigerWoods , our 2013 Player of the Year. He is now an 11th-time Jack Nicklaus Award winner. #pgatour — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) 27 September 2013

March 2014 - Underwent surgery to treat a pinched nerve and missed that year's Masters.

June 2014 - Returned to play the Quicken Loans National in June but missed the cut. He played The Open, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and US PGA Championship but struggled at all three and ended the year ranked 32nd.

February 2015 - After withdrawing from the Farmers Insurance Open, Woods announced an "indefinite break" due to poor form, He had recently shot an 11-over-par 82 at the Phoenix Open.

April 2015 - Returned to play the Masters and showed signs of promise - finishing tied-17th after going five under par for the tournament.

September 2015 - Having missed the cut at the U.S. Open and the Open Championship, the first time he had failed to make the weekend at back-to-back majors, Woods confirmed he had undergone a second major back surgery to correct a pinched nerve.

October 2015 - A month later, Woods underwent a follow-up procedure to his previous surgery to help relieve discomfort.

September 2016 - Woods filled the role of non-playing vice-captain in the United States' Ryder Cup victory at Hazeltine.

December 2016 - After a 15-month absence, Woods finally made his comeback at the Hero World Challenge and placed 15th.

February 2017 - Having failed to make the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open a week previously, Woods withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic on the European Tour ahead of the second round, with his agent citing back spasms.

April 2017 - Woods announced he would miss the Masters for a second year running, and later that month he underwent a fourth major surgery to help ease pain in his back and leg.

May 2017 - A humiliating mugshot of Woods was released after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Woods quickly explained the incident was due to "an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications". He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving at a Palm Beach County courthouse.

July 2017 - Woods' inactivity led to him dropping out of world's top 1,000.

December 2017 - Made his latest comeback at the Hero World Challenge and finished tied-ninth, before showing good form at the Valspar Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational early in 2018.

Great being with my team @BridgestoneGolf . Gearing up for an even better… stronger 2018. #DareToBeBetter pic.twitter.com/R0tcOplyDH — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 6, 2017

July 2018 - Finished three shots behind winner Francesco Molinari at The Open, having held the lead midway through the final round at Carnoustie.

August 2018 - Carded a 64 - his lowest final round in a major - on the last day of the US PGA Championship to claim second place, two shots behind winner Brooks Koepka.

September 2018 - Woods secured the Tour Championship at East Lake, his long-awaited victory coming after he was named by captain Jim Furyk as a wildcard pick for the US team to face Europe in the Ryder Cup at the end of the month.

April 2019 - Fourteen years after winning the Masters for a fourth time, Woods claimed a fifth green jacket and celebrated a 15th major victory, coming from behind to win such a title for the first time.

October 2019 - Woods landed more silverware in brilliant style in Japan, landing the Zozo Championship title by three shots in Japan. It gave him an 82nd PGA Tour title, equalling the record set by Snead.