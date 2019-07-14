Tringale, Landry tied for John Deere lead after 54 holes

Cameron Tringale

Cameron Tringale and Andrew Landry earned a share of the one-stroke lead after the third round at the John Deere Classic.

Tringale carded a six-under-par 65 and fellow American Landry posted a penultimate-round 67 to rise to the top of the leaderboard on Saturday.

Seeking his maiden PGA Tour title, Tringale had seven birdies and a bogey as he climbed three positions at TPC Deere Run.

Landry – winner of last year's Texas Open – is also 16 under through 54 holes following a round which included six birdies and a pair of bogeys on the back nine.

Bill Haas, who has not won an event on Tour since January 2015, is one shot back following his seven-under-par 64, alongside Adam Schenk (66).

Four golfers are tied for fifth at 14 under, including Nick Watney (64) – who continues to have an under-the-radar solid season.

Meanwhile, Matthew Wolff continues to impress after his third-round 67 to be tied for 33rd.

Wolff won the 3M Open in just his third professional start last week, having won the NCAA individual title with Oklahoma State six weeks earlier.

"I would not be surprised if he was on that Presidents Cup team that went to Australia," Charles Howell III said on Wolff. "He would be a guy to look at if I was Tiger [Woods]."