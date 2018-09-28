Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

USA Ryder Cup diary: Tiger Woods may have lost hair, but not fanfare

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    28 Sep 2018, 01:20 IST
woods-09272018-us-news-getty-ftr
Tiger Woods (left)

The pairings have been confirmed for Friday morning's fourball matches at the Ryder Cup and all the talk now turns to what might happen at Le Golf National over the next three days.

Players from both sides were presented to their adoring public at the opening ceremony, with cheers and boos aplenty.

Friday brings the serious business, but before we shift gears let's take a look back at a few highlights from Thursday.

 

BOOOOO-BA AND 'CAPTAIN AMERICA' HEAR IT

Fans in the European camp aren’t waiting until Friday to let select American golfers know how they feel about them.

Bubba (pronounced Boo-ba among the French) Watson and Patrick “Captain America” Reed got some heavy boos on the first tee of their practice round Thursday.

Watson largely ignored his reception, but Reed couldn’t help but antagonise the crowd.

Reed got it even worse during the opening ceremony in the evening, but again, lapped it up.

It should be a fun weekend for Reed around Le Golf National.

 

NEW FUR FOR AN OLD TIGER

At 42, Tiger Woods is no longer a young cub. He has a few years behind him and an ever-growing patch of thinning hair.

The bald patch, usually reserved for social media hazing of Woods, was exploited by teammate Justin Thomas during their round Thursday when the Team USA rookie picked up a huge divot and plopped it on Woods’ head.

SHIMMY, PHIL, SHIMMY

Phil Mickelson couldn’t resist a quick shimmy during a musical performance in the opening ceremony.

Chances are we’ll see this a few more times throughout the weekend.

 

TI-GER, TI-GER, TI-GER

When Woods was introduced to the crowd during the opening ceremony, it was clear his status as a beloved golf figure hasn’t lessened with time.

As captain Jim Furyk finished his team’s rundown, in which Woods was listed last, the thousands in attendance forced the rest of the show to wait as they chanted his name for several moments.

It was a nice moment that seemed to move Woods. He may be the one player who unites fans from both sides of the Ryder Cup line.

Omnisport
NEWS
USA Ryder Cup diary: Tiger's roaring reception, McEnroe's...
RELATED STORY
Reflecting on Tiger Woods' 1997 Ryder Cup debut
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup 2018: Team USA profile
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup 2018: Woods meets another Tiger, McIlroy...
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup diary: Scoreboard shocker, captains tight-lipped
RELATED STORY
Happy times for Tiger Woods heading to a Ryder Cup
RELATED STORY
European Ryder Cup diary: Fleetwood's hair delights Poulter
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods winning adds to Ryder Cup buzz
RELATED STORY
Rejuvenated Tiger out to improve poor Ryder Cup record
RELATED STORY
Furyk outlines Woods' Ryder Cup motivation
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us