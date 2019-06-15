×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Woodland sinks 50-foot birdie to surge into U.S. Open lead

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    15 Jun 2019, 08:36 IST
Gary Woodland
Gary Woodland

Gary Woodland earned a two-stroke lead after surging to the top of the U.S. Open summit at the halfway stage.

Woodland holed a monster 50-foot birdie on the final hole as the American signed off for a six-under-par 65 at Pebble Beach on Friday.

He went bogey-free while posting six birdies in total on day two to join Justin Rose (Thursday) and Tiger Woods (2000) as the only players to shoot 65 in a U.S. Open round at Pebble Beach.

Woodland's lone true scare of the second round came at the eighth hole (his 17th), where he put himself in bad position with his second shot off the right front of the green.

But Woodland got on with his third and made an extremely slippery putt down the hill to avoid dropping a shot and improve to nine under through 36 holes, ahead of Rose.

Rose – the 2013 champion – posted a second-round 70 to stay atop the leaderboard before Woodland's surge in California.

The Englishman's putting carried him to his superb first round, but his putter saved him from posting big numbers on Friday as Rose got up and down from several tough spots on the day.

South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen (70) ended the round three shots adrift of Woodland, with four-time major champion Rory McIlroy a stroke further back at five under.

Advertisement

McIlroy was on his way to a fantastic day as he was three under through 11, but a bogey and double bogey on back-to-back holes forced him to salvage what could have been a much better round.

The former world number one got it done though as he birdied two of the final four to finish with a two-under 69 to be level alongside Aaron Wise (71).

Two-time reigning champion and world number one Brooks Koepka carded back-to-back 69s to be a shot further back, tied with Chez Reavie (70), Chesson Hadley (70), Matt Kuchar (69) and Matt Wallace (68).

Dustin Johnson (69) is two under heading into the third round, while Jordan Spieth (69) climbed the leaderboard courtesy of a 69 to be eight strokes behind Woodland.

Masters champion Tiger Woods has ground to make up after back-to-back bogeys to end the day left the 15-time major winner seven shots off the pace.

Woods – seeking a fourth U.S. Open crown – dropped consecutive shots at the end of the day for a one-over-par 72.

Advertisement
Piercy takes clubhouse U.S. Open lead
RELATED STORY
Rahm makes early U.S. Open charge with Pebble Beach birdie blitz
RELATED STORY
Im, Mitchell share 36-hole lead at Honda Classic
RELATED STORY
Rose wary of U.S. Open champ Koepka heading into weekend
RELATED STORY
Casey, Cook share Valspar Championship lead
RELATED STORY
Fitzpatrick takes 1-shot lead over McIlroy at Bay Hill
RELATED STORY
Ally McDonald takes ANA Inspiration lead with late birdie
RELATED STORY
McIlroy hopes late birdie is turning point at US PGA
RELATED STORY
Woods digs early hole, Koepka shares US PGA lead
RELATED STORY
Koepka makes stunning start to U.S. Open
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us