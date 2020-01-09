Woods confirms Torrey Pines and Genesis Invitational participation

Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods

The Farmers Insurance Open will be Tiger Woods' first event of 2020 before he competes in the Genesis Invitational as tournament host.

Woods ended last year on a high note by leading the United States to yet another Presidents Cup triumph as player-captain in December.

The 15-time major champion on Thursday revealed that he will tee of the new year at Torrey Pines on January 23.

Woods will then return to the Riviera Country Club from February 13-16 for what will be the first edition of the Genesis Invitational in its elevated status, having previously been the Genesis Open.

The 44-year-old said of the event: "It's an honour for us to be in the same category as Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.

"Those are two legends of the game. For us to have this type of elevation, all the things we want to have happen for the tournament are going to happen.

"On top of that, to be able to host the tournament each and every year at Riviera, where it all started for me, it's come full circle."

World number seven Woods won The Masters last year and went on to tie Sam Snead's PGA Tour record tally of 82 victories at the Zozo Championship.