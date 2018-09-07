Woods ties course record under pressure from rampant McIlroy

Tiger Woods at the BMW Championship

Tiger Woods built on his first-nine 29 to match a course-record 62 at the BMW Championship on Thursday, as Rory McIlroy surged into a share of the lead.

Woods, selected for the United States Ryder Cup team this week, made a blistering start at Aronimink Golf Club to go six under through his first nine holes after starting at the 10th.

The 42-year-old continued in impressive fashion with a birdie - his fifth of the day - at the first, before another brilliant gain at the seventh as he appeared set to end the round in the same fashion as he began.

There was a wobble at the next as Woods missed an 18-foot putt for his first bogey of the day, but he bounced back on his final hole to roll in a birdie and tie the course record.

Woods' playing partners and Ryder Cup team-mates Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth were also in impressive form, heading to the clubhouse at five under and three under respectively in the third FedEx Cup Playoff event.

But McIlroy was blowing the competition away. Woods had finished his round with a share of the lead, but slipped one stroke behind seconds later after the Northern Irishman's sixth consecutive birdie.

However, McIlroy also erred late on to sit level with Woods on -8 with two holes to play, leaving the 14-time grand slam champion in buoyant mood.

"I putted well today. I've been hitting well enough to make good scores, I just haven't been making putts," he told Sky Sports. "Today I did right from the very start."

Woods added: "The fact that I challenged at Valspar earlier this year was a bit shocking considering I didn't know how much I'd play this year. I thought I'd play just a few events and here I am, playing a full schedule.

"[The year] is a moving target. We've got to go with the ebbs and flows."

His 62 was Woods' second lowest opening-round score in his PGA Tour career.