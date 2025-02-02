5 best vehicles to buy in GTA Online this week (February 2 to 6, 2025)

A new weekly event is currently live in Los Santos, continuing the Lunar New Year commemoration in GTA Online this week. Apart from exciting bonuses, Rockstar Games is also offering enticing discounts on some of the best vehicles the game has to offer. This makes now the best time to invest in new rides if players haven’t done so in a long time.

This article shares the five best vehicles in GTA Online that gamers should check out before the event ends.

Note: The entries are arranged in no particular order.

GTA Online this week: 5 best vehicles to acquire include Hotring Everon and Pfister 811 (February 2 to 6, 2025)

As per the ongoing GTA Online weekly update, the following vehicles are available at a discount till 2 am PT, February 6, 2025:

1) Karin Hotring Everon

A picture of Karin Hotring Everon (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar has brought the Karin Hotring Everon back into the limelight by offering a 30% discount on it. The two-seater stock-racing truck is seemingly based on the real-life 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro NASCAR.

Powered by a single-cam V8 engine, the Hotring Everon can reach a top speed of 125.75 mph (202.37 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:06.487. The combination of impressive performance and racing design makes it one of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week.

It currently costs only $1,253,000 - $939,750 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

2) Velum 5-Seater plane

Not everyone likes to drive a four-wheeler to traverse the game's free roam. Some like to fly in the skies, avoiding traffic and chaos on the land. This is where the JoBuilt Velum 5-Seater comes in. As its name implies, it is a five-seater fixed-wing aircraft, seemingly inspired by the real-life SOCATA TBM 85.

While the aircraft is non-lethal, it has decent speed. According to popular GTA content creator Broughy1322, it can reach a top speed of 139.75 mph (224.91 km/h), making it one of the best planes players can use to travel with a crew in GTA Online.

The Velum 5-Seater can be purchased at a 30% discounted price of $696,500 - $926,345 from Elitás Travel.

3) Progen GP1

A picture of Progen GP1 (Image via Rockstar Games)

In 2017, Rockstar added a popular McLaren-based car in the virtual world of Los Santos – the Progen GP1. The two-door supercar highly resembles the real-life McLaren F1, especially with the stock color.

As one can expect from a McLaren, the Progen GP1 excels at on-road performance. It possesses a top speed of 123.75 mph (199.16 km/h) and can complete one lap in 1:03.097. This is one of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week and a must-buy for anyone who loves McLaren rides.

It can be acquired from Legendary Motorsport for a 30% discounted price of $882,000.

4) Dominator ASP

A picture of Dominator ASP (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Los Santos Tuners DLC added many exciting cars to the game, and the Vapid Dominator ASP was one of them. It is a two-door muscle car, seemingly based on the real-life Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R (2000).

Powered by a V8 engine, the Dominator ASP can reach a maximum speed of 118.75 mph (191.11 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:05.182. What makes this one of the best vehicles in GTA Online is the amount of customization options available for it. From Primary Bolt-On GT Bumper to Secondary Meshed Rail Covers, there are a lot of modifications that can be applied to this vehicle.

The Dominator ASP is currently available at a 30% discount, costing $931,875 - $1,242,500 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

5) Pfister 811

Lastly, there’s the Pfister 811, a two-seater supercar that looks like the Porsche 918. Rockstar added this ride in 2016 as part of the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony DLC update.

Unlike the Maibatsu Penumbra FF, the 811 has a top speed of 130.75 mph (210.42 km/h) and can take about 1:02.946 to complete a lap. The vehicle’s all-wheel drive, light body, and great aerodynamics make it one of the best cars in GTA Online for getaway purposes.

The Pfister 811 is also available at a 30% discount this week. Players can buy it for $794,500 from Test Track.

While players have the complete freedom to pick whatever ride they want, the ones mentioned in this article are some of the best ones currently available in the game.

