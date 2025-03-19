5 reasons why a GTA 7 game is unlikely

GTA 6 is taking so much time to release that something like a GTA 7 seems incredibly far away at the moment. Considering some of the recent trends in the gaming scene as well as major departures from Rockstar Games in the last few years, one may even feel that there might never be a sequel to the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title (GTA 6).

While it can be argued that bringing such a successful franchise to an end seems unrealistic, here are five reasons why the possibility of a game like GTA 7 seems a bit unlikely.

Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 possible reasons why GTA 7 seems unlikely

1) The longevity and sustainability of GTA Online

Despite being around since 2013, Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode, GTA Online, is as popular as ever even today. Rockstar continues to enhance it with fresh content every now and then that keeps the playerbase hooked.

It has been able to sustain itself very well in the last 11 years, and there are quite a few examples of other successful live service games too that haven't required a sequel, such as Fortnite or Rainbow Six Siege. So, Rockstar, in theory, could continue supporting Grand Theft Auto 6's potential multiplayer without ever having to drop a GTA 7.

2) Games are seemingly getting a lot more expensive to develop

GTA 6 is planned to launch in Fall 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The rumored GTA 6 budget is around $1-2 billion, which, needless to say, is an absurdly high figure. However, if that turns out to be true, we can only imagine what a game like GTA 7 would cost to develop, as Rockstar usually tries to improve significantly with each new title.

This, tying in with the previous entry, can be another reason for Rockstar to keep on profiting from a potential GTA 6 Online's success with periodic content additions. Map expansions could especially provide a new-game-esque feeling with possibly a much lower spend.

Also check: Don't expect a GTA 7 after GTA 6’s release, says Rockstar insider

3) User Generated Content

User Generated Content is a popular aspect of modern live service games like Fortnite. Something as such, if integrated into Grand Theft Auto 6, could provide another option (in tandem with official content additions) to Rockstar to keep on profiting from its upcoming release, likely without having to worry about releasing a GTA 7.

Interestingly, Rockstar Games is reportedly in discussions with Fortnite and Roblox content creators about providing custom experiences in Grand Theft Auto 6.

4) Grand Theft Auto 5 continues selling well, and so could GTA 6

GTA 5 story mode's three protagonists (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 has sold over 210 million copies to date, as reported by Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, in February 2025. It is worth noting that this is around five million more than the sales figure reported just back in November 2024.

Given how there looks to be a lot more excitement around GTA 6, that game might similarly do well for years to come (with continued support, of course). Add the potential sales from new entries of Rockstar's other IPs like Red Dead Redemption to the equation, and the company may not have to release a game like GTA 7 to sustain its revenue.

5) Many Rockstar Games originals have left

Expand Tweet

Dan Houser, Leslie Benzies, Michael Unsworth, Obbe Vermeij, and Lazlow Jones are all names that Grand Theft Auto fans may be familiar with. These individuals were instrumental in the creation of some of the best GTA games to date but have sadly left Rockstar Games in recent years.

Without them at the helm, a supposed GTA 7 would likely not have that signature Grand Theft Auto appeal and hence might not resonate with fans. So, instead of risking that, the company may decide to continue with GTA 6 expansions and focus on installments for its other or even new franchises.

