GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (March 6 - 12, 2025)

Every week, players can earn a good amount of money with the GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles. While these are available only for Salvage Yard business owners, they are a great source of weekly income in the world of Los Santos. Till March 12, 2025, the new Salvage Yard vehicles available are manufactured by Ocelot, Vapid, and Lampadati.

Ad

This article shares a brief overview of all the latest Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles in the game.

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles: Virtue, Hustler, and one more (March 6 - 12, 2025)

The ongoing GTA Online weekly update event allows players to steal the following vehicles as part of the Salvage Yard Robbery missions:

1) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle #1: Ocelot Virtue

Ad

Trending

Ad

Mission:

The Ocelot Virtue is a two-door electric supercar seemingly inspired by the real-life Lotus Evija. Rockstar Games added this popular vehicle in 2023 with the Los Santos Drug Wars: Last Dose update.

Powered by a large battery cell, the Ocelot Virtue can go up to a top speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h) and complete a lap in about 0:59.293.

2) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle #2: Lampadati Tropos Rally

Ad

Ad

Mission:

The Lampadati Tropos Rally is a two-seater rally car that has been a part of Grand Theft Auto Online since 2016’s Cunning Stunts update. It is seemingly inspired by the real-life Lancia Stratos HF.

In terms of performance, the Tropos Rally possesses a top speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h) and can complete one lap in 1:05.766 on average.

3) Grand Theft Auto Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle #3: Vapid Hustler

Ad

Ad

Mission:

Lastly, there is the Vapid Hustler, a two-seater coupe/muscle car featured in the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update. It is seemingly inspired by the real-life 1933 Ford Coupe.

According to Broughy1322, the Hustler can reach a maximum speed of 120.50 mph (193.93 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:11.454. It is considered a good vehicle, but only for straight roads.

Rockstar will add new Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles next week on March 13, 2025, along with other weekly bonuses like the podium vehicle. Follow Sportskeeda to stay up to date with the latest news.

Ad

Other Grand Theft Auto content you may like to read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback