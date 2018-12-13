×
Nosek helps Golden Knights beat Islanders 3-2

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    13 Dec 2018, 08:50 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Tomas Nosek scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and the surging Vegas Golden Knights beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson also scored to help the Golden Knights win for the 10th time in 13 games. Marc-Andre Fleury, making his 11th straight start, stopped 23 shots to take over the NHL victory lead with 18.

Anthony Beauvillier and Adam Pelech scored for New York. The Islanders have lost six of eight. Robin Lehner finished with 14 saves to fall to 0-4-2 in his last seven appearances.

Nosek put Vegas ahead when he jumped on the rebound of a shot by Oscar Lindberg and put it in for his third 3:32 into the third.

