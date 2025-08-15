How to beat the Grass Games MIX.R in Grounded 2

The Grass Games MIX.R in Grounded 2 is a returning feature from the prequel, which is essentially a survival wave challenge. You will need to build up your defenses and hold out against the onslaught of O.R.C. Bugs to gain Raw Science. At present, there is only one MIX.R challenge active in-game, but we can expect more to be introduced as Brookhollow Park expands, slowly but surely.

That being said, here's everything you need to know about the Grass Games MIX.R in Grounded 2, and how to make the most of it.

How to prepare for the Grass Games MIX.R in Grounded 2

Knowing what to expect is half the battle won (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

First off, you'll need to complete the Signals and Stashes Quest to gain access to the Grass Games MIX.R in Grounded 2. Once the Quest has been completed, you can use your Wrench Omni-Tool to repair the MIX.R and initiate the challenge.

With that out of the way, here's a list of things you'll want to procure before starting the challenge:

Armor : Depending on your class, the armour set you use to get bonuses will vary. Remember to choose a set that aligns with the weapon you use and your general playstyle.

: Depending on your class, the armour set you use to get bonuses will vary. Remember to choose a set that aligns with the weapon you use and your general playstyle. Weapon : Again, this is also aligned to your class and the bonus you get from your armor. Heatwave, Spicy Coaltana, Ice Sickles, and Bushwacker are all good options.

: Again, this is also aligned to your class and the bonus you get from your armor. Heatwave, Spicy Coaltana, Ice Sickles, and Bushwacker are all good options. Trinket : The O.R.C. Nullifier or Volatile Capacitor is going to be the best choice, as all Bugs will be of the O.R.C. variant.

: The O.R.C. Nullifier or Volatile Capacitor is going to be the best choice, as all Bugs will be of the O.R.C. variant. Buggy : The Buggy can be used as an ally in combat, which will give you some respite during the later waves. Orb Weaver Buggy or Red Ant Buggy will do just fine.

: The Buggy can be used as an ally in combat, which will give you some respite during the later waves. Orb Weaver Buggy or Red Ant Buggy will do just fine. Healing Items: Lastly, you will need healing items. Considering carrying a few Smoothies as well.

What Bugs to expect during the Grass Games MIX.R in Grounded 2

MIX.R in Grounded 2 (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Grass Games MIX.R in Grounded 2 will consist of three waves of O.R.C. Bugs. Each wave will be a bit tougher to deal with, and the Bugs will target the machine until you attack them to get their attention. Should the machine shut down, you can always repair it and try again, much like the A Strange Warning Quest.

As such, there's no need to panic. That said, here's a list of O.R.C. Bugs that will have to fight:

O.R.C. Weevil

O.R.C. Red Soldier Ant

O.R.C. Spiderling

O.R.C. Weaver Jr.

O.R.C. Weaver

O.R.C. Ladybug

O.R.C. Northern Scorpling

O.R.C. Northern Scorpion

O.R.C. Praying Mantis Nymph

What each wave contains in Grass Games MIX.R in Grounded 2

The Praying Mantis Nymph is going to be a tough challenge (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Keep in mind that once each wave has been completed, you'll get a moment of respite. Use this time to heal, prepare your defenses, and clear any dead Bugs.

Wave 1

The first wave will comprise O.R.C. Weaver Jr. and Weevils. The latter will require your attention as they explode. Don't let them get near the MIX.R.

Wave 2

The second wave consists of O.R.C. Spiderlings and one O.R.C. Weaver. Your focus should be on the Weaver, since it's harder to take down. Next up, you'll have to fight O.R.C. Soldier Ants and two O.R.C. Ladybugs. Prioritize the Ladybugs as they are hard-hitters and can take hits.

Wave 3

The last and final wave will consist of O.R.C. Northern Scorplings and Weevils. Once more, your focus should be first on the Weevils. Once the Scorplings are dealt with, two Northern Scorpions will arrive on the scene, alongside one Weaver. There will be numerous Bugs as well, so try to deal with the largest threats first.

Once you deal with all the Bugs, the final enemy for the Grass Games MIX.R in Grounded 2 will be the O.R.C. Praying Mantis Nymph. This will be a tough fight, but if you have a Warrior (Fighter) build, blocking attacks will make things easy.

Once you dispatch the final Bug, you will be rewarded with 3,000 Raw Science and level up the Guard Dog Mutation. When more wave challenges are added in future updates, you will be able to stand your ground more easily.

