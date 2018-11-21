F1 Raceweek: Alonso ends on 312 races, Raikkonen a Ferrari great - Abu Dhabi GP in numbers

McLaren's Fernando Alonso.

Fernando Alonso brings the curtain down on his Formula One career at the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, while Kimi Raikkonen leaves Ferrari as one of the Scuderia's most loyal servants.

Two-time world champion Alonso is bowing out to focus on his World Endurance Championship campaign, a second attempt at the Indy 500 and other projects.

Raikkonen, meanwhile, departs Ferrari for Sauber ahead of the 2019 season.

Lewis Hamilton has already wrapped up the drivers' title but could match another milestone at the Yas Marina Ciruit, where Mercedes have a strong record.

With the help of Opta, we look at some of the key numbers around the final weekend of the 2018 campaign.

312 - Alonso is the only Spanish driver to have won the F1 World Championship (2005 and 2006) and has raced the second most Grands Prix in F1 (312 including Abu Dhabi) behind only Rubens Barrichello (323).

150 - Raikkonen was the last driver to win a world title for Ferrari (2007), he’s competed in the second most races for the Scuderia in F1 (150) only behind Michael Schumacher (180).

10 - This will be the 10th edition of the Abu Dhabi GP, six of the previous nine editions have been the last race of the season, however only three of those have seen the title decided at the venue.

3 - The last three winners in Abu Dhabi have been the driver who started from pole position, all three won by different Mercedes drivers - Nico Rosberg 2015, Lewis Hamilton 2016 and Valtteri Bottas 2017.

5 - The five constructors’ titles won by Mercedes have all been secured before the final race of the season, however 2018 has seen them record their lowest tally of victories (10), pole positions (12) and points (620) of their five triumphs.

11 - Lewis Hamilton has won 10 of the 20 races this year, the British driver is one win away from equalling his best year in F1 (11 wins in 2014).

3,000 - Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton needs to finish sixth or better in Abu Dhabi to surpass the 3,000 points mark in F1. He would be the first driver to reach this milestone.

0 - Valtteri Bottas has so far failed to win a race in his second season for Mercedes, he won three races in his first season for the German team (2017) the last of which was in Abu Dhabi.

21 - Max Verstappen (21 years, one month and 25 days) needs to secure pole position in Abu Dhabi if he wants to become the youngest driver to ever be on pole in F1 (currently Sebastian Vettel, 21y 2m and 11d).