Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

F1 Raceweek: No discussions over Leclerc-Raikkonen swap - Sauber boss

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    29 Jun 2018, 22:10 IST
CharlesLeclerc-Cropped
Sauber's Charles Leclerc

There have been no discussions between Sauber and Ferrari over a potential in-season swap involving Charles Leclerc and Kimi Raikkonen, the Swiss team's boss Frederic Vasseur has insisted.

Leclerc is a member of the Ferrari academy and reportedly viewed as a potential replacement for Raikkonen for next season.

Talk ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, where Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes one-two in both practice sessions on Friday, has suggested Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne wants to agree a swap deal with engine customer Sauber. That would see Leclerc and Raikkonen switch seats after Formula One's extended break following next month's Hungarian Grand Prix.

But Vasseur said: "We have a contract until the end of the season and we didn't speak so far about the future. I can understand we have some rumours in the press but it's nothing to do with the reality.

"We are focused on our job, Charles is focused on the Sauber project, and the future will be discussed later on."

Asked by Autosport if a mid-season switch would be a wise move, Vasseur said: "No. I think it's better to finish the season and to have a normal approach and speed of the process. It's not easy."

Leclerc won successive titles in GP3 and Formula 2 before entering F1 and Vasseur has been impressed with how he has handled the hype surrounding him.

"He has a very good learning curve and it's ramping up. I'm very happy, I'm very proud of the job he has done. But he's not world champion," Vasseur added.

"Six months ago he was in the Formula 2 paddock and more or less nobody knew him.

"There is a huge difference between the end of November in Abu Dhabi and today when he's in the middle of every single discussion.

"I am impressed by the calm he has."

F1 Raceweek: Hamilton prepares to begin title defence in...
RELATED STORY
Women in F1: A brief history as Calderon gets Sauber test...
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Ricciardo set to vanquish Monaco demons
RELATED STORY
Hamilton claims 75th pole as Mercedes dominate in France
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton and Bottas looking to build...
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton sparks into life but McLaren...
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton seeks to match Schumacher -...
RELATED STORY
F1 2018 Pre-Season Report: Renault
RELATED STORY
Alonso considered quitting F1 after troubled 2017
RELATED STORY
F1 2018 Pre-Season Report: Haas
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us