Aaron Rodgers and his arrival to the Jets have been one of the top storylines this offseason. The four-time MVP has an offense surrounding him that could lead New York back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season.

It appears one former Jets star wants to be part of that party. Said star is willing to lace up the cleats to play with Rodgers this upcoming season.

Brandon Marshall recently shared, on the I Am Athlete podcast, that he would come out of retirement and help Rodgers get to the Super Bowl this season:

“Here’s why I’ll be ready if I get the call to come back as a New York Jet at tight end. It’s because we’re gonna win the Super Bowl and I’m gonna help participate."

"I’m gonna be able to contribute at a high level, and this is what I’m gonna give you: 45 catches throughout the year, 20-30 plays a game and I’m gonna give you eight touchdowns.”

The New York Jets have the sixth-toughest schedule in the 2023 NFL season, making the journey to the Super Bowl a bit tougher.

They open the season on the road versus the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys. Overall, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets could get 10 -11 wins and make the playoffs this season.

Another reason that Marshall could be confident about a Jets Super Bowl run is the defense with a secondary led by Sauce Gardner. Gardner proved himself to be a top cornerback in his rookie season. His offseason has included calling out NBA superstar Ja Morant on Twitter for his actions pertaining to firearms.

One potential issue in signing Brandon Marshall could be the cap space the Jets have. The team is reportedly looking into restructuring Aaron Rodgers' $150 million contract that he signed with Green Bay last March to make some space.

Could Aaron Rodgers use a converted TE in Brandon Marshall? Exploring Jets' TE depth

The Jets roster currently has five tight ends, including Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah, and their third-round pick from last year's draft, Jeremy Ruckert.

New York also took another tight end in the seventh round of this year's draft, Zack Kuntz.

If Marshall is serious about changing positions, there would be some competition. Switching positions is nothing new as former quarterback Tim Tebow tried to play tight end with the Jaguars in 2021, but was later released.

Marshall had 970 receptions, 12,351 yards, and 83 TDs in his 13-year NFL career as a wideout. Time will tell as to whether Aaron Rodgers could have the six-time Pro Bowler as a target for the Jets this season.

