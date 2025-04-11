  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • Jaylon Smith urges Giants to pick Shedeur Sanders: "They need to ensure the future"

Jaylon Smith urges Giants to pick Shedeur Sanders: "They need to ensure the future"

By Rob Gullo
Modified Apr 11, 2025 20:39 GMT
Cincinnati v Colorado - Source: Getty
Shedeur Sanders during Cincinnati v Colorado - Source: Getty

The New York Giants hold the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and might have the chance to select a top quarterback talent like former Colorado QB, Shedeur Sanders.

Ad

The Giants have moved on from Daniel Jones and Drew Lock after last season. They retained backup Tommy DeVito on a one-year deal and added veteran quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson this off-season. Still, the long-term question at the quarterback position remains unasnwered.

Recent reports and mock drafts have suggested that the Giants will likely pass on Sanders to select Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter or Penn State edge rusher, Abdul Carter.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, former NFL linebacker, Jaylon Smith, who played for the Giants for a season and a half, recently advised the New York side to select Sanders to secure a long-term QB option. He also feels that it would be good for the 23-year-old to learn under Wilson and Winston.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Smith said via NFL Network:

"They [the Giants] need to ensure the future and Brian Daboll being an offensive guy, drafting Shedeur Sanders, Shedeur getting the chance to learn from two veteran quarterbacks...when you talk about Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, the Heisman winner, college football championship winner."
Ad
"There's a lot of nuggets that Shedeur can learn up under these two and the New York Giants, I believe that they make the right decision by drafting Shedeur Sanders."
Ad

It will be interesting to see if the Giants pay heed to Smith's advice. But Sanders is surely not worried about his pick status in the draft.

The New York Giants are expected to selct Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter over Shedeur Sanders

While it will not be shocking for the New York Giants to draft a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders at pick No. 3, it seems less and less likely as the days near the draft.

Ad
Abdul Carter during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty
Abdul Carter during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

With Miami quarterback Cam Ward being a basically a lock to go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans (-10000 odds), it seems as if the Cleveland Browns, at pick No. 2, will target Travis Hunter.

Ad
Ad

If that scenario were to play out, the Giants are expected to select Penn State edge rusher, Abdul Carter. If the Browns select Carter over Hunter, then it is expected that the Giants would select Hunter over his teammate Sanders.

Who do you think the Giants will select with the third-overall pick?

About the author
Rob Gullo

Rob Gullo

Twitter icon

Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications