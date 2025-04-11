Jaylon Smith urges Giants to pick Shedeur Sanders: "They need to ensure the future"

The New York Giants hold the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and might have the chance to select a top quarterback talent like former Colorado QB, Shedeur Sanders.

The Giants have moved on from Daniel Jones and Drew Lock after last season. They retained backup Tommy DeVito on a one-year deal and added veteran quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson this off-season. Still, the long-term question at the quarterback position remains unasnwered.

Recent reports and mock drafts have suggested that the Giants will likely pass on Sanders to select Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter or Penn State edge rusher, Abdul Carter.

However, former NFL linebacker, Jaylon Smith, who played for the Giants for a season and a half, recently advised the New York side to select Sanders to secure a long-term QB option. He also feels that it would be good for the 23-year-old to learn under Wilson and Winston.

Smith said via NFL Network:

"They [the Giants] need to ensure the future and Brian Daboll being an offensive guy, drafting Shedeur Sanders, Shedeur getting the chance to learn from two veteran quarterbacks...when you talk about Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, the Heisman winner, college football championship winner."

"There's a lot of nuggets that Shedeur can learn up under these two and the New York Giants, I believe that they make the right decision by drafting Shedeur Sanders."

It will be interesting to see if the Giants pay heed to Smith's advice. But Sanders is surely not worried about his pick status in the draft.

The New York Giants are expected to selct Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter over Shedeur Sanders

While it will not be shocking for the New York Giants to draft a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders at pick No. 3, it seems less and less likely as the days near the draft.

Abdul Carter during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

With Miami quarterback Cam Ward being a basically a lock to go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans (-10000 odds), it seems as if the Cleveland Browns, at pick No. 2, will target Travis Hunter.

If that scenario were to play out, the Giants are expected to select Penn State edge rusher, Abdul Carter. If the Browns select Carter over Hunter, then it is expected that the Giants would select Hunter over his teammate Sanders.

Who do you think the Giants will select with the third-overall pick?

