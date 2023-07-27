NFL Free Agency Tracker: Top 10 WRs still available in market feat. Jarvis Landry

Finding top-tier free-agent wide receivers this late in the offseason is challenging.

With training camps commencing, the best wideouts on the market have signed with their respective squads.

Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins are the two biggest names available this year. Eventually, Beckham Jr. signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens that could be worth up to $18 million.

Meanwhile, Hopkins joined the Tennessee Titans on a two-year contract.

Taking their names off the list shortens the viable list of available wide receivers. But with the NFL gearing toward pass-heavy offensive attacks, any team can’t have enough warm bodies at the position, given the game’s physical nature.

That said, here are the remaining top wide receivers available in the free-agent market. Four are included in the Top 50 free agents available, regardless of position.

While Quintez Cephus and Stanley Berryhill are free agents, they are not on this list because of their indefinite suspension for gambling in NFL games. Therefore, they might not play at all in 2023.

10. Anthony Miller

That Miller is in this top ten list speaks volumes of how shallow the free agent wide receiver market is.

He did not play in 2022 due to season-ending shoulder surgery. He signed a one-year contract extension with the Steelers earlier this year but was released last June.

Anthony Miller also appeared in only three regular-season games in 2021. But he was a productive member of the Chicago Bears three seasons ago, finishing with 485 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games.

9. T.Y. Hilton

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts is seen during the preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

His numbers and playing time have decreased in recent years. He went from ten games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 to three games for the Dallas Cowboys last season. As a result, he collected only 121 yards for the Cowboys.

But being on an offensive scheme that fits his capabilities might help him revive his career.

Even a portion of his Pro Bowl form could help any team, especially those with Super Bowl aspirations. Hilton also led the league in receiving yards while playing with quarterback Andrew Luck.

8. Jake Kumerow

Again, the free agency market for wide receivers isn’t that deep. Hence, Kumerow is on this list, even if he had only 114 yards and a touchdown in three seasons for the Buffalo Bills.

What’s more fascinating is that Jake Kumerow is a grandson of a former mob boss.

7. Rashard Higgins

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins #82 of the Cleveland Browns warms up against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Higgins failed to register any reception or receiving yard in three games for the Carolina Panthers last season.

But in 2020, he had 599 yards and four touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns. In the same year, he also tallied 116 yards in two playoff games.

6. Andre Roberts

Wide receiver Andre Roberts #18 of the Carolina Panthers looks on during training camp on August 06, 2022 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Like Higgins, Andre Roberts also played for the Carolina Panthers last season. However, he is more known for his return skills than his wide-receiver prowess. He led the league in kickoff return yards twice and made the Pro Bowl four times.

Roberts is also a three-time All-Pro kick returner. He made the first team in 2018 after collecting 324 punt return yards and 1174 kick return yards.

5. N’Keal Harry

N'Keal Harry #15 of the New England Patriots addresses the media during Training Camp at Gillette Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Harry was a highly-touted prospect coming out of Arizona State. However, he hasn’t lived up to the hype.

He has 64 receptions, 714 yards, and five touchdowns in his first four NFL seasons. In his second year with the Sun Devils alone, he finished with 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns.

4. Sammy Watkins

Sammy Watkins #14 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on after the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

During the 2019 NFL playoffs, Watkins’ 288 receiving yards and a touchdown in three games helped the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV. But since then, his numbers have declined.

Last season, he had 325 yards in 12 games for the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens. That’s a far cry from the 673 yards and three touchdowns during the 2019 regular season with Kansas City.

However, Watkins does have the ability to stretch the field, averaging 14.8 yards per reception throughout his career.

3. Kenny Golladay

Kenny Golladay #19 of the Detroit Lions warms up prior to the start of the game aganist the Kansas City Chiefs at Ford Field on September 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan.

Golladay signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the New York Giants during the 2021 offseason.

Unfortunately, he did not live up to that deal. He only had 81 receiving yards and a touchdown in 12 games for the Giants last season. The year before, he had 521 yards in 14 games for New York’s NFC squad.

But Golladay has proven his talent via the two 1,000-yard seasons he’s had with the Detroit Lions. His 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019 earned him a Pro Bowl selection.

Signing with the right squad may help Golladay flourish as a legitimate threat in the passing game again.

2. Julio Jones

Julio Jones #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before playing against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.

He’s not the same dominating wide receiver he once was. But he can still help a contender in a limited role. Jones last played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, tallying 299 yards and two touchdowns in ten games last year.

But at the peak of his career, Julio Jones was one of the game’s best wide receivers. He is a five-time All-Pro member and a seven-time Pro Bowler. He has also led the league in receptions and receiving yards.

His next playing stint might likely be his last before he retires for good.

1. Jarvis Landry

Two seasons ago, Jarvis Landry had 570 yards and two touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns. It’s a far cry from the 1,174 yards he had with the Cleveland Browns in 2020.

Meanwhile, his 2022 numbers are worse: 272 yards and a touchdown in nine games for the New Orleans Saints.

Injuries have slowed him down in recent years. But once healthy, Landry is good enough to make a difference for any squad.