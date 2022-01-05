NFL Power Rankings Week 18: Where does every NFC team stand?

NFC Power Rankings continue to take shape entering Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season. With just one game remaining in the regular season, teams are running out of time to secure their position. Here's how all NFC teams currently stack up.

NFC Power Rankings: Teams struggling the most

NFC teams ranked #16-#13 in the Week 18 Power Rankings of the 2021 NFL season.

#16 - Detroit Lions (2-13-1)

Last week: #16

Next week: vs. Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions have remained at the bottom of the NFC Power Rankings for the entire 2021 NFL season. Despite the lack of talent on their roster, they have battled hard all season and found their way to a couple of victories. Their only chance of moving up the Power Rankings is defeating the Green Bay Packers in the final game of the season.

#15 - New York Giants (4-12)

Last week: #15

Next week: vs. Washington Football Team

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Giants offensive ranks since Joe Judge hiring before 2020 season



Rank

Points per game 16.59 32nd

Yards per game 296.8 32nd

Yards per play 4.85 32nd

Red Zone Eff. 46.2% 32nd Giants offensive ranks since Joe Judge hiring before 2020 season RankPoints per game 16.59 32ndYards per game 296.8 32ndYards per play 4.85 32ndRed Zone Eff. 46.2% 32nd https://t.co/1QXokNLKog

The New York Giants could be making big changes this offseason after another year towards the bottom of the Power Rankings. They own the worst combined record over the last five years. General manager Dave Gettleman, head coach Joe Judge and quarterback Daniel Jones all appear to be in the hot seat.

#14 - Carolina Panthers (5-11)

Last week: #14

Next week: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina Blitz @KeepBlitzin Matt Rhule's comments on this morning's article Matt Rhule's comments on this morning's article https://t.co/T9zDFOtCxg

Head coach Matt Rhule has just a 10-20 record through his first 30 games in the NFL. He has made several changes at quarterback and even fired his offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, but has been unable to find solutions. The Carolina Panthers enter Week 18 on a six-game losing streak.

#13 - Washington Football Team (6-10)

Last week: #11

Next week: vs. New York Giants

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke

The Washington Football Team continues to plummet down the Power Rankings. They have an active four-game losing streak, which immediately followed a previous four-game winning streak. They will likely use the upcoming offseason to evaluate their quarterback situation, including Taylor Heinicke's future.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Piyush Bisht