Suicune has made a sensational entrance in Pokemon Unite as an All-Rounder with an impressive crowd-control kit and defensive moves. With its power to drench the enemy and freeze them, it is a terror to behold during team battles.

However, there is no unbeatable Pokemon. If you know its playstyle and apply the right strategies, you can counter Suicune with ease. The trick is to not let it execute its freezing combos, pierce through its shields, and punish its position.

How to counter Suicune in Pokemon Unite

Suicune as seen in its official announcement on Pokemon Day (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Burst damage before it freezes you: Suicune thrives on controlling fights with its freezing mechanics and shielding from Pressure. Hard-hitting attackers that can burst it down before it gets multiple abilities off are excellent counters.

2) Disrupt and stun it: While Suicune can cleanse status conditions with its Unite Move, it is still vulnerable to crowd control (CC) before and after that. Disrupting it with stuns, displacements, or silences can shut down its ability rotations.

3) Dodge its freezing combo: Many of Suicune’s abilities rely on drenching and then freezing opponents. Pokemon with high mobility or abilities that grant immunity to slows/freezes can minimize Suicune’s impact.

4) Avoid fighting it in flooded areas: Suicune’s freezing abilities are most dangerous when its flooded terrain is active. Staying out of these areas reduces its effectiveness.

Best counters to Suicune in Pokemon Unite

Some best counters to Suicune (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Blastoise and Machamp are obvious counters to Suicune, due to their immunity to stuns, many other not-so-obvious picks must be played strategically while facing the Johto Legendary.

1) Zoroark

Why? Zoroark has one of the best burst damage kits in Pokemon Unite, allowing it to eliminate Suicune before it can activate its shields or freeze enemies.

Key abilities: Feint Attack or Night Slash can quickly close the gap and burst Suicune down.

2) Dragapult

Why? Dragapult’s insane burst damage from a distance makes it a nightmare for Suicune, especially since Dragapult can stay outside of Suicune’s freezing range.

Key abilities: Dragon Dance and Phantom Force allow it to reposition, while Shadow Ball or Dragon Breath deal high burst damage.

3) Chandelure

Why? Chandelure’s attacks can shred through Suicune’s shields and pressure it before it freezes the battlefield.

Key abilities: Overheat or Flamethrower can melt Suicune's HP from a safe distance.

4) Urshifu

Why? Urshifu’s Wicked Blow (Single Strike) or Surging Strikes (Rapid Strike) can deal high burst damage and prevent Suicune from sustaining itself.

Key abilities: Unstoppable effects allow Urshifu to ignore CC and fight aggressively.

5) Mew

Why? Mew’s long-range attacks and high mobility allow it to avoid Suicune’s freezing abilities while dealing continuous damage.

Key abilities: Electro Ball or Solar Beam combined with Agility ensures it can dodge Suicune's attacks.

6) Snorlax

Why? Snorlax can body-block Suicune’s attacks and disrupt its combos using Heavy Slam and Block.

Key abilities: Yawn can put Suicune to sleep before it can freeze enemies.

7) Clefable

Why? Clefable’s massive healing can sustain teammates against Suicune’s constant damage. It also counters its freezing combo by keeping allies mobile.

Key abilities: Gravity prevents Suicune from easily repositioning.

8) Decidueye

Why? Decidueye can deal consistent damage from afar, making it difficult for Suicune to land its freezing abilities.

Key abilities: Spirit Shackle is great for reducing movement speed and dealing damage from a safe distance.

9) Inteleon

Why? Inteleon’s crit-based attacks can quickly tear through Suicune before it can react.

Key abilities: Sniper Shot allows Inteleon to stay far away while dealing massive damage.

10) Darkrai

Why? Darkrai excels at repositioning and avoiding CC while dealing high burst damage.

Key Abilities: Nasty Plot and Dark Pulse help Darkrai escape flooded areas and strike back.

11) Ceruledge

Why? Ceruledge’s Phantom Force makes it vanish from the field temporarily, allowing it to escape Suicune’s CC buildup.

Key abilities: Phantom Force for repositioning and escaping dangerous zones.

12) Tinkaton

Why? Tinkaton can apply constant stuns and pressure, making it difficult for Suicune to execute its combos.

Key abilities: Gigaton Hammer to disrupt fights, break shields and prevent Suicune from freely using its abilities.

Suicune is a formidable opponent, but it isn’t invincible. By using high-burst attackers, mobility-based Pokemon, and CC-heavy disruptors, you can effectively counter its freezing playstyle.

Assassins like Zoroark, ranged attackers like Dragapult, and sustain supports like Clefable all bring unique advantages against Suicune.

Avoid prolonged fights in its flooded zones and take it down before it can control the battlefield. Master these counter picks, and you’ll be able to handle Suicune with ease in Pokemon Unite.

