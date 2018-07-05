Djokovic optimistic over Wimbledon injury

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 41 // 05 Jul 2018, 23:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Novak Djokovic is treated during his win over Horacio Zeballos

Novak Djokovic said there is no danger an injury sustained during his emphatic second-round victory over Horacio Zeballos will force him to withdraw from Wimbledon.

The 12-time major champion eased to a 6-1 6-2 6-3 victory on No.2 Court, but needed a medical timeout in the final set.

Djokovic was moving gingerly after doing damage to his left leg, but the former world number one did not appear to be troubled after receiving treatment to his hamstring and quad as he wrapped up a one-sided match in just an hour and 31 minutes.

The 12th seed is optimistic that he will not hampered in his bid to claim a fourth title at the All England Club, having been plagued by injury problems in recent times.

"It was a bad move during the point. It affected my knee a little bit. Yeah, I felt it all the way to the end of the match basically, last couple games." the Serbian said.

"I've been doing check-ups now. It seems like it's nothing major. Hopefully, tomorrow I'll see on the practice session how it feels. Hopefully it's going to be fine."

He added: "It's not a tendon. When I say 'not major,' if it was major I'd be pulling out from the tournament. What I'm saying is that it's most likely a twitch in the muscle or something like this that has affected the knee a little bit.

"Hopefully it's nothing that will concern me, so to say, that I'll be able to perform."

Djokovic will face either Kyle Edmund or Bradley Klahn in round three.