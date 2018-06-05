Murray still hopeful for Wimbledon with comeback 'getting closer'

Almost a year after his last competitive match, Andy Murray is relieved to be closing in on a return to action ahead of Wimbledon.

Andy Murray

Andy Murray is still hopeful of being in contention at Wimbledon this year after what he concedes has been a "very slow" injury recovery.

Having undergone hip surgery, Murray has been out of action since his quarter-final exit to Sam Querrey at last year's Wimbledon, but his mother Judy confirmed this week that the 31-year-old has been back on the practice courts.

In March, the three-time major champion announced his scheduled return at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships, which are set to begin next week, and he says his comeback is getting closer at long last.

Roger Federer will be the man to beat at Wimbledon after winning three of the last four grand slams he has participated in – one of which was his eighth crown at All England Club - with Murray aware of the challenge he will face if fit for the event.

"I'm hoping I will be there [in contention at Wimbledon] but Roger Federer has obviously got a phenomenal record on grass," said Murray.

"He's won eight times at Wimbledon so he'll definitely up there as one of the favourites. But you never know, it depends a little bit on the draw."

After a year out, Murray said of his recovery: "It's been very slow.

"I've been out getting close to a year now which is a lot longer than I think me or any of my team expected at the beginning.

"But I'm getting closer to playing again. I've started training a few days ago and hoping to make my comeback during the grass court season."

Murray has reached the quarter-finals or better at Wimbledon for 10 consecutive years.