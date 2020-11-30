5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 4 we hope aren't: former Universal Champion quietly turned heel, details on 'backstage mess' at WWE SmackDown tapings revealed

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. It's the final one for November and the first since WWE Survivor Series 2020. Now that we're beginning on the road to WWE TLC, let's take a look at some of the rumors of the week that we hope are true, and those we hope aren't.

#5. Hope is true: WWE quietly turns Braun Strowman heel for his biggest RAW feud yet

Braun Strowman attacked authority figure Adam Pearce

Braun Strowman is a superstar who hasn't been able to maintain a consistent level of momentum in his WWE career. While only a few superstars have managed to maintain that level, the inconsistencies in WWE's handling of "The Monster Among Men" could be pointed out as a reason for the ups and downs that he continues to face.

Could a massive title vs. title match get confirmed on WWE RAW this week? https://t.co/SlZLrlmtoj #WWE — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) November 28, 2020

2020 has been better than most years for Strowman. He finally won the WWE Universal Championship after defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 36, and he held the title for four months before losing it at WWE SummerSlam.

After he was drafted to WWERAW, Strowman's next role was being a player on the red brand's Survivor Series team, which went on to win in a clean sweep against SmackDown.

On the November 23rd episode of WWE RAW, Strowman was taken out of potential WWE Championship contention after he attacked authority figure Adam Pearce. Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio noted that the segment was meant to turn Strowman heel. Sportskeeda's Vatsal Rathod wrote:

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Braun Strowman will be a heel going forward on Monday Night RAW and his segment and attack on Adam Pearce this week was probably the beginning of his heel run. It is interesting to note that it was recently reported that Braun Strowman was internally listed as a babyface by WWE.

We hope this is true because being a heel is a good position, given that Strowman is rumored to be WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's WWE TLC opponent. This program would mark his biggest feud yet since his return to RAW. Even if there is no actual plan for him to win the WWE title, a good match could help him maintain momentum heading into 2021.