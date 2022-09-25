Anime News Roundup - Bleach: TYBW PV released at Aniplex Online Fest 2022, Chainsaw Man and Blue Lock opening and endings released, and more

Another week is now behind us, leaving in its wake a trail of exciting anime news and episodes from our favorite series. This week, fans received the announcement of various new seasons for their favorite series commencing production. They also got new details about new and returning anime that will be airing in the coming weeks.

Fans were also able to enjoy many thrilling episodes from their favorite anime series. One Piece, Overlord, and Classroom of the Elite are amongst the fan-favorite shows that aired new episodes this past week.

To help fans catch up with the latest anime news and learn about the most recent events of their favorite show, this is a compilation of the best moments from last week.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for various anime series.

Chisato and Takina vs Majima, Kaido’s apparent victory, and more anime news from last week.

Marin will be returning soon (Image via Studio CloverWork)

Marin and Gojo fans received some of the best news possible this past week as a new sequel to their anime, My Dress-up Darling, was finally announced. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer that included scenes from the first season of the anime, as well as a glimpse into what fans can expect.

As of now, this new sequel to the hit anime series has not been confirmed to be either a new season or a movie. Nonetheless, fans are already hyped up for the continuation of this wholesome romance/comedy series.

Denji will be arriving to our screens soon (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Studio MAPPA also gave fans a small treat, as they released a new trailer for the anime adaptation of the world-famous manga series Chainsaw Man. The trailer contains scenes from previous iterations, as well as many new moments fans will enjoy once the series begins to air in October.

MAPPA also revealed many of the brilliant voice actors who will be tasked with bringing our favorite characters from Chainsaw Man to life. These new cast announcements include Mariya Ise (Killua from Hunter x Hunter) as Himeno and Kenjiro Tsuda (Nanami from Jujutsu Kaisen) as Kishibe.

It was also revealed that the series will have twelve openings and endings, one for each episode of the season.

The protagonist of the series (Image via Studio 8-bit)

The long-awaited adaptation of the soccer manga series Blue Lock also gave fans something to look forward to last week. The series' official website shared an introductory video for it, which explained all the details of the plot.

In the trailer, the official opening song for the anime, Chaos at its peak by Unison Square Garden, as well as the ending, Winner by Shugo Nakamura, can be heard. The first two episodes of the upcoming series are currently being exhibited in Japanese cinemas for fans to enjoy.

The new theme will be heard in the upcoming movie (Image via Studio 8-Bit)

The movie, about the hit anime series That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bonds, gave fans a taste of the official theme for the film. The song, Make Me Feel Better, was created by an artist known as MindaRyu, who has helped create music for the series on previous occasions.

Two insert songs that will appear in the movie have also been revealed, Joka By TRUE, and Sparkles by STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION. The movie’s status as a canon has not yet been confirmed, but many fans believe it could be considered as such.

The new trailer focuses on the human world (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The beginning of the Aniplex Online Fest 2022 brought a lot of exciting anime news to fans, like the release of a new PV for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. The trailer focused on the World of the Living, giving special attention to fan-favorite characters like Ichigo and Orihime.

Two additional special trailers will be released before the long-awaited release of this anime sequel series. The first one will be released on October 1, 2022, while fans will be able to enjoy the second one on October 8, 2022.

Kenshin as seen in the new series (Image via Studio Lidenfilms)

More information about the Studio Lidenfilms adaptation of Rurouni Kenshin was also revealed at Aniplex Online Fest 2022. The studio behind the series revealed a trailer showcasing the new animation style this show will contain, as well as the cast that will be working on the series.

Lidenfilms also announced that the anime will be released in 2023, although a specific date will be given later. Fans can also enjoy the official key visuals for this new adaptation of one of the most iconic series from the 90s.

Just a few more months until the release (Image via Studio Connect)

Ayakashi Triangle, the fantasy romance anime series fans have been waiting to see for months, confirmed that the show will begin airing in January 2023. A concrete date will be revealed later this year, as the release of this new anime comes closer.

Studio Connect will be the one in charge of bringing this exciting new show to our screens. The release month announcement was accompanied by the release of a trailer and key visuals for the series, as well as the reveal of the main cast who will be working on the show.

The release date will be given to fans in the next coming weeks (Image via Studio CloverWorks)

Fans of Bunny Girl Senpai do not have to wonder if the popular anime series will continue, as it has already been announced that a sequel series is in production. This continuation of the hit series will be based on two novels that were revealed this week.

The sequel is being adapted by Studio CloverWorks and will have Shoichi Masui as its director. The cast and staff for the series were also recently revealed. Information about the release date of this sequel will be given in the upcoming months.

A poster for the series (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The adaptation of the acclaimed series Solo Leveling also brought new information during Aniplex Online Fest 2022. The first trailer for the series was shown to fans. Afterwards, two new concept art pieces of the protagonist, Jin-Woo, were revealed.

The series is set to be released in 2023, although further information about its official release date has not been given. This adaptation will be handled by the animators and staff at A-1 Pictures.

The protagonist does not want a romantic relationship (Image via Netflix)

Netflix has also dropped some very interesting news about the release of its anti-romance anime, Romantic Killer, in the past few days. The second trailer for this upcoming series was released, giving fans more information about its cast and the ending song for the series.

The song is titled Romantic Love ~ Won’t You Fall in Love and is sung by the artist known as Mikako Komatsu. The series will be released in under a month and this new trailer only fires up fans who are excited to see the series.

Fans cannot wait to see the movie (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

The new movie from RADWIMPS, Suzume no Tojimari, will contain music from the acclaimed musician Makoto Shinkai. Collaborating with him will be the reputed composer Kazuma Jinnouchi, who has worked in several anime and video games.

The singer behind the new theme song, Suzume, has not yet been revealed. However, it was confirmed that the identity of this enigmatic artist would be made public by a popular TikTok star named Toaka.

2B as seen in the series (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The long-awaited anime adaptation of the popular game NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a announced its premiere this past week. The event will take place on January 1, 2023. This revelation came accompanied by a trailer where the cast of the series was revealed.

The series will star the three main characters of the game, 9S, 2B, and A2. During the premiere announcement, the creator of the game, Yoko Taro, the anime director, Ryoji Masuya, and the cast members for 9S and 2B had a conversation concerning the artwork, plot, and character design of the series.

Mash as seen in the poster for the show (Image via A-1 Pictures)

A trailer for the upcoming series Mashle: Magic and Muscles was released during the Aniplex Online Fest 2022. The trailer for the show revealed that Chiaki Kobayashi will be the voice actor to give life to the protagonist of the series, Mash Burnedead.

This adaptation of the original manga series will be brought to fans by A-1 Pictures later at some point in 2023. A specific release date for the series is yet to be announced, but fans can expect A-1 Pictures to break their silence soon.

The official poster for the series (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Fate fans received some amazing news during the festival this year, as it has been confirmed that a new spin-off series of the franchise will be released soon. The new show is called Fate/strange Fake – Whispers of the Dawn and will air on December 31, 2022.

The date was announced with a teaser trailer that also revealed many of the voice actors who will be playing major roles in the show. The new show will be based on a novel released in 2008 that started as an April Fool’s prank for fans of the series.

Episode Recaps

Ashito as seen in the show (Image via Production I.G.)

Ao Ashi released its 23rd episode this past week. After many episodes focusing on the tactics each team had, this latest entry gave fans the chance to see the characters work together to achieve a common goal. Old rivals put their differences aside to become the perfect defense for their comrades.

The episode showed Togashi, Takeshima, and Kuroda coming together to form an impenetrable defense that allowed Ashito and Asan to push forward. This not only granted the Esperion team another goal, but it also allowed Ashito a chance to truly shine on the field.

The princess as seen in the show (Image via Studio Madhouse)

The twelfth episode of the fourth season of Overlordz also aired this past week. The war between the Re-Estize Kingdom and the Sorcery Kingdom is quickly approaching its end, with Ainz excitedly awaiting his plans to succeed. The episode gave fans a glimpse of the different reactions the people of the Re-Estize Kingdom had upon their inevitable loss.

Members of the Blue Rose decided to flee the capital, but not before attacking their captain to take her with them. Meanwhile, Princess Renner and Brian Ungalus stayed behind to protect their home. The latter had an encounter with Cocytus that ended in his death.

Rika as seen in the show (Image via Studio White Fox)

The second season of the Devil is a Part-timer anime series released its eleventh episode this past week. The episode gave the viewer an action-packed adventure where Ragel the Watchers and Gabriel’s goals were finally made clear.

The episode also showed the terrible consequences of the previously mentioned beings’ plans, as Sasaki Chiho was left in the hospital due to their actions. In the end, Maou and his friends decided to go and fight Ragel and Gabriel to teach them a lesson about hurting their friends.

Ushio as seen in the series (Image via OLM)

Last week also brought the twenty-fourth episode of the anime Summertime Rendering to fans. The episode displayed the end of the fight against Shinde, with Shinpei going beyond his limits to finally put an end to the undying enemy. This was only possible thanks to the help of his friends, Haine and Ryuunosuke.

This week’s episode also contained a heartfelt goodbye from Ushio, who revealed how the events of the series started. The episode ended with Shinpei returning to his body, which was disintegrating before his eyes.

Anko as seen in the show (Image via Studio LIDENFILMS)

Call of the night episode 12 presented Yamori with a difficult and life-threatening decision. After witnessing the vampire teacher almost killing one of his friends in a frenzy, the boy started having second thoughts about becoming a vampire. After he warned Nazuna about Anko, the blonde woman started showing genuine interest in the boy whom she used to see as a nobody.

The episode also gave Yamori another chance to meet with Anko, who revealed she was aware of his pact with Nazuna. The detective promised the boy that if he ever turned into a vampire, she would rest at nothing until she was able to kill him.

Chisato as seen in the series (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Chisato and Takina teamed up once again in Lycoris Recoil episode 12. During the episode, the girls were able to put a stop to Majima’s plans to cause havoc in Japan. They also had a chance to fight Yoshi, who was still trying to get Chisato to kill. The blonde had to stop Takina from killing the man, as he had implanted himself with an artificial heart that could save Chisato.

The girls would later go to save the remaining Lycoris from the new radio Tower, where they were being ambushed by their male counterparts, the Lilybell. The episode ended with Majima separating Chisato and Takina once more, staying alone in the radio tower with the blonde girl.

Luffy as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

The world-famous anime series One Piece released its 1033rd episode this past week as well. In it, fans were able to see Sanji protecting Zoro, who is still healing after his fight with Kaido and Big Mom. We were also informed about how the cook ended up taking care of the green-haired man. Luffy continued his attack against Kaido, despite being exhausted after the long fight.

Within seconds, Big Mom defeated Ulti, who made the mistake of hurting Otama during last week’s episode. The episode ended with Luffy falling off Onigashima, unconscious and with no one to help him.

Fans are considering this episode one of the best (Image via Studio Lerche)

Classroom of the Elite season 2 episode 12 was also released this week. In it, fans had the chance to witness Kiyotaka display his fighting skills, taking down three of the most physically powerful characters in the series alone.

Ryuuen, who had been looking for the mastermind since a couple of episodes back, finally discovered Kiyotaka was behind it all. Sadly for him, the apathetic boy destroyed him, Albert, and Ibuku without an issue to save Karuizawa.

Final thoughts

Denji will have 24 different songs for his show (Image via Studio MAPPA)

With Aniplex Online Fest 2022 happening this week, anime fans had a lot more content to look forward to than most other weeks of the year. Not only did this event bring more information about the long-awaited series, but it also gave fans a first glimpse into many anime series that have just started production.

The episodes this week were also particularly interesting, as many are preparing for the season finale of their respective anime. Overall, this past week was great for fans all over the world.

These were the most important anime news of the past week and we hope these help fans catch up with their favorite series and the new upcoming releases.

