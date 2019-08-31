A's turn tables on Yankees, beat AL East leaders 8-2

Jurickson Profar had a night to remember – both good and bad – as the Oakland Athletics beat the New York Yankees in MLB on Friday.

First, the bad. The Athletics infielder botched a double play which allowed the Yankees to move into a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning.

Then, the good. Profar broke a tie for a second time – the first was with a 0-0 score and a home run in the second – with a two-run double in the sixth to give Oakland the edge for good. The Yankees would not score again and the A's claimed an 8-2 win over the American League (AL) East leaders.

Brett Anderson was awarded the win after pitching six innings, allowing two runs off six hits and striking out one.

Yankees righty Tommy Kahnle was tagged with the loss. He gave up three runs on three hits in just one inning of work.



Quintana shines

Jose Quintana pitched 5.2 shut-out innings and allowed just four hits while striking out three in the Chicago Cubs' 7-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Todd Frazier hit two three-run home runs as the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-5.

Austin Pruitt, and three Rays relievers, combined on a five-hitter as Tampa Bay shut out the Cleveland Indians 4-0.



Horrible Hall

Matt Hall came in for relief of Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Edwin Jackson, but was quickly replaced himself after surrendering four runs on three hits in 1.2 innings.

Tim Anderson was 0 for five as the Chicago White Sox went on to lose 10-7 to the Atlanta Braves.



All Betts are on

Mookie Betts swatted two home runs on Friday with the latter breaking a 15th-inning tie to guide the Boston Red Sox to a 7-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Right-fielder JD Martinez also homered for Boston before making a costly error in the ninth that extended the contest.

Soler special

Jorge Soler has been a highlight reel of his own this season and he tied the Kansas City Royals' single-season home-run record (37) in a 14-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

George Springer hit a monster three-run home run in the Houston Astros' 7-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Friday's results

Chicago Cubs 7-1 Milwaukee Brewers

Oakland Athletics 8-2 New York Yankees

New York Mets 11-5 Philadelphia Phillies

Washington Nationals 7-6 Miami Marlins

Houston Astros 7-4 Toronto Blue Jays

Minnesota Twins 13-5 Detroit Tigers

Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 Cleveland Indians

Atlanta Braves 10-7 Chicago White Sox

Texas Rangers 6-3 Seattle Mariners

Baltimore Orioles 14-2 Kansas City Royals

Pittsburgh Pirates 9-4 Colorado Rockies

Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 Los Angeles Dodgers

San Francisco Giants 8-3 San Diego Padres

Los Angeles Angels 6-7 Boston Red Sox

Mets at Phillies

The Phillies cannot afford to give up another game now. The National League wildcard race is heating up and they are currently 3.5 games back of making the cut. A win on Saturday against the Mets, who won the series opener, will almost certainly better their position. Philadelphia will start Jason Vargas (6-6, 4.09 ERA) while New York go with Steven Matz (8-8, 4.06).