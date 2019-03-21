×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AP source: White Sox near $43M, 6-year deal with Jimenez

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    21 Mar 2019, 02:34 IST
AP Image

CHICAGO (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Chicago White Sox are nearing a $43 million, six-year contract with highly regarded outfield prospect Eloy Jimenez.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal had not been agreed to. The contract would include team options for 2025 and 2026 that if exercised would make the agreement worth $77.5 million over eight years.

Jimenez's deal would nearly double the previous high for a player with no major league service: Scott Kingery's $24 million, six-year contract with Philadelphia before 2018 season.

Jimenez was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on March 13. If he the 22-year-old is kept in the minor leagues for the first 20 days of the season, it would push back his free agent eligibility by one year until after the 2025 season.

Jimenez was a key part of the trade that sent pitcher Jose Quintana to the crosstown Cubs during the 2017 season. Jimenez hit .337 with 22 homers and 75 RBIs at Double-A and Triple-A last season.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
AP source: White Sox acquire 1B Alonso in trade with Indians
RELATED STORY
MLB '19: Jimenez, Guerrero among rookies to watch this year
RELATED STORY
No word on Machado, Harper as White Sox begin fan convention
RELATED STORY
White Sox GM: Don't expect team to sign both Machado, Harper
RELATED STORY
MLB Offseason Update: White Sox Sign Kelvin Herrera To Bolster Bullpen
RELATED STORY
AP source: Angels fill void at catcher with Jonathan Lucroy
RELATED STORY
AP source: Indians, OF Gonzalez agree to minor deal
RELATED STORY
White Sox LHP Rodon feels bit abnormal being healthy at camp
RELATED STORY
Indians send 1B Alonso to White Sox for outfielder Alex Call
RELATED STORY
AP source: Alex Bregman, Astros agree to $100M, 6-year deal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us