Astros pair Cole, Verlander first team-mates with 300 strikeouts in 17 years

29 Sep 2019

Gerrit Cole (left) and Justin Verlander

Houston Astros pair Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander became the first MLB team-mates to each record 300 strikeouts in a season since 2002.

With Verlander's 12th strikeout in Houston's matchup with the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, he recorded 300 strikeouts for the first time in his stellar career.

But that is not the most impressive part – Cole also struck out over 300 batters this season which gives the 2019 Astros two pitchers who have crossed that threshold.

And that is exceedingly rare. It is only the second time this has happened in MLB history.

Cole and Verlander join Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling, who both reached the mark in 2002, as the only pair to accomplish the feat.

That year Johnson and Schilling finished first and fourth in the National League Cy Young voting, and Cole and Verlander could likely one-up that.

On top of this, Astros star Verlander also joined the 3,000-strikeout club on.

Now the Astros will try to do something Schilling and Johnson were unable to do in 2002 — win a second World Series.