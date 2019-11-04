Betts, Arenado headline Gold Glove Award winners
Colorado Rockies star Nolan Arenado and Boston Red Sox sensation Mookie Betts highlighted the 2019 Gold Glove Award winners.
MLB announced the winners on Sunday and there were several first-time winners, including Lorenzo Cain of the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger.
The list of winners features the St Louis Cardinals' Kolten Wong, Cleveland Indians star Francisco Lindor, JT Realmuto of the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo.
Cleveland and the Oakland Athletics lead the American League with two winners each, while the Arizona Diamondbacks boast three winners in the National League.
Houston Astros ace Zack Greinke and Arizona's Mike Leake each won the award at their respective positions despite being traded to the AL and NL at the deadline in July.
The awards are determined by a vote among managers and coaches, and since 2013, a 25 per cent calculation is based on defensive metrics.
MLB 2019 Gold Glove Winners
American League
1B Matt Olson, Athletics
2B Yolmer Sanchez, White Sox
3B Matt Chapman, Athletics
SS Francisco Lindor, Indians
LF Alex Gordon, Royals
CF Kevin Kiermaier, Rays
RF Mookie Bett, Red Sox
C Roberto Perez, Indians
P Mike Leake, Mariners/Diamondbacks
National League
1B Anthony Rizzo, Cubs
2B Kolten Wong, Cardinals
3B Nolan Arenado, Rockies
SS Nick Ahmed, Diamondbacks
LF David Peralta, Diamondbacks
CF Lorenzo Cain, Brewers
RF Cody Bellinger, Dodgers
C JT Realmuto, Phillies
P Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks