Betts, Arenado headline Gold Glove Award winners

Colorado Rockies star Nolan Arenado and Boston Red Sox sensation Mookie Betts highlighted the 2019 Gold Glove Award winners.

MLB announced the winners on Sunday and there were several first-time winners, including Lorenzo Cain of the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger.

The list of winners features the St Louis Cardinals' Kolten Wong, Cleveland Indians star Francisco Lindor, JT Realmuto of the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo.

Cleveland and the Oakland Athletics lead the American League with two winners each, while the Arizona Diamondbacks boast three winners in the National League.

Houston Astros ace Zack Greinke and Arizona's Mike Leake each won the award at their respective positions despite being traded to the AL and NL at the deadline in July.

The awards are determined by a vote among managers and coaches, and since 2013, a 25 per cent calculation is based on defensive metrics.

MLB 2019 Gold Glove Winners

American League

1B Matt Olson, Athletics

2B Yolmer Sanchez, White Sox

3B Matt Chapman, Athletics

SS Francisco Lindor, Indians

LF Alex Gordon, Royals

CF Kevin Kiermaier, Rays

RF Mookie Bett, Red Sox

C Roberto Perez, Indians

P Mike Leake, Mariners/Diamondbacks

National League

1B Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

2B Kolten Wong, Cardinals

3B Nolan Arenado, Rockies

SS Nick Ahmed, Diamondbacks

LF David Peralta, Diamondbacks

CF Lorenzo Cain, Brewers

RF Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

C JT Realmuto, Phillies

P Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks