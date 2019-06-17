Blue Jays hit season-high five home runs in 12-0 win over Astros
The Toronto Blue Jays dominated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Sunday.
Toronto crushed Houston 12-0 and hit a season-high five home runs. Two homers came from outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, raising his 2019 total to six.
The Blue Jays also got a solid performance on the mound from Trent Thornton, who recorded seven strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work.
The rookie pitcher was drafted by the Astros in 2015 and was traded to Toronto in November 2018.
Josh Reddick was the only Houston player to get more than one hit against the Blue Jays in the loss.
Toronto sit in fourth in the American League (AL) East while the Astros are first in the AL West.
Adams blasts two homers
Matt Adams went two for five with two home runs and seven RBIs in the Washington Nationals' overwhelming 15-5 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Trevor Bauer pitched nine innings and struck out eight in the Cleveland Indians' 8-0 shutout of the Detroit Tigers.
The San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies combined for an MLB record 92 runs in their four-game series.
131 combined hits (second-most in modern era)
62 #Padres hits (ties club record)
Awful Odor
Rougned Odor went 0 for four with three strikeouts in the Texas Rangers' 11-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.
Reliever Cole Irvin gave up six earned runs in 3.2 innings as the Philadelphia Phillies fell to the Atlanta Braves 15-1.
Bellinger goes deep
Cody Bellinger crushed a ball.
Sunday's results
Boston Red Sox 8-6 Baltimore Orioles
Cincinnati Reds 11-3 Texas Rangers
Cleveland Indians 8-0 Detroit Tigers
Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 Miami Marlins
St Louis Cardinals 4-3 New York Mets
Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 Los Angeles Angels
Atlanta Braves 15-1 Philadelphia Phillies
Washington Nationals 15-5 Arizona Diamondbacks
New York Yankees 10-3 Chicago White Sox
Toronto Blue Jays 12-0 Houston Astros
Kansas City Royals 8-6 Minnesota Twins
San Diego Padres 14-13 Colorado Rockies
Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 San Francisco Giants
Seattle Mariners 6-3 Oakland Athletics
Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Chicago Cubs
Mets at Braves
Atlanta are on a roll and have won nine of their past 10 games. They lead the National League (NL) East. The Mets are division rivals looking to gain some momentum and make up ground in the standings on the road.