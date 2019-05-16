×
Braves youngsters shine in win over Cardinals

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    16 May 2019, 10:54 IST
Mike Soroka
Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka and Austin Riley helped the Atlanta Braves beat the St Louis Cardinals in MLB on Wednesday.

The two Braves youngsters were integral parts of Atlanta's 4-0 win over the Cardinals and it all started with Soroka.

The 21-year-old Canadian tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out three.

St Louis came into the game with the third-most runs in MLB and they scored 14 in a victory over Atlanta on Tuesday.

But Soroka was wonderful throughout, keeping the Cardinals off-balance with a great mix of sinkers and change-ups.

The 2015 first-round pick was great, but he got a lot of help from another player selected 13 picks behind him in the same draft.

Riley was called up on Wednesday to make his MLB debut with the Braves and he hit a 438-foot homer hours later.

Tremendous Torres

Gleyber Torres had a great day at the plate for the Yankees, going three for eight with three home runs over two games of a doubleheader. New York beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-3 and 3-1.

Justin Verlander gave up two hits and one run while striking out nine in seven innings in the Astros' 5-1 win over the Detroit Tigers. Houston have won eight games in a row.

Seven Rays pitchers combined to shut out the Miami Marlins in a 1-0 win. Tampa Bay hurlers struck out 12 batters in the game.

 

Horrible Hernandez

Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez went 0 for four with four strikeouts in Toronto's 4-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

 

Chavis delivers walk-off

Red Sox rookie Michael Chavis just keeps doing good things for Boston. His walk-off single helped the Red Sox drop the Colorado Rockies 6-5.

Wednesday's results

Minnesota Twins 8-7 Los Angeles Angels
New York Yankees 5-3 Baltimore Orioles
New York Yankees 3-1 Baltimore Orioles
Arizona Diamondbacks 11-1 Pittsburgh Pirates
San Francisco Giants 4-3 Toronto Blue Jays
Cincinnati Reds 6-5 Chicago Cubs
Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 Philadelphia Phillies
Washington Nationals 5-1 New York Mets
Boston Red Sox 6-5 Colorado Rockies
Houston Astros 5-1 Detroit Tigers
Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 Miami Marlins
Atlanta Braves 4-0 St Louis Cardinals
Texas Rangers 6-1 Kansas City Royals
Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 San Diego Padres

 

Brewers at Phillies

It is the battle of the Zachs as Zach Davis (4-0, 1.54 ERA) takes on Zach Eflin (5-3, 2.47) in Philadelphia. Milwaukee beat Philadelphia 5-2 on Wednesday and will look for their third straight win over the Phillies on Thursday.

