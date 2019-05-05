×
Brewers rally to beat Mets in 18 innings

Omnisport
NEWS
News
05 May 2019, 12:08 IST
Ryan-Braun-USNews-050419-ftr-gettyjpg
Ryan Braun

Miller Park just had its longest MLB game ever after the Milwaukee Brewers topped the New York Mets 4-3 after 18 innings.

Ryan Braun sealed the deal for Milwaukee with a double in the bottom of the 18th that brought two runners home on Saturday.

The left fielder registered six hits in his eight at-bats in the contest. His double gave him his only RBIs of the night.

Pete Alonso hit the only home run of the game in the ninth inning for the Mets. He finished with two hits.

The Brewers had lost two straight games before beating the Mets. Milwaukee sit third in the National League Central.

Meanwhile, the Mets are third in the NL East.

 

Chavis inspires Red Sox

Michael Chavis belted two home runs in the Boston Red Sox's 15-2 drubbing of the Chicago White Sox.

Alex Bregman recorded two home runs in the Houston Astros' comprehensive 14-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Manny Machado sent two balls sailing over the fence against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the San Diego Padres' 7-6 loss.

 

Gordon hitless in loss

Dee Gordon was hitless in four at-bats as the Seattle Mariners suffered a 5-4 loss to the Cleveland Indians.

Jorge Polanco did not get a hit in five at-bats in the Minnesota Twins' 7-3 victory against the New York Yankees.

 

Pillar doing Pillar things

Kevin Pillar pulled off an incredible catch for the San Francisco Giants.

 

Saturday's results

Minnesota Twins 7-3 New York Yankees
Chicago Cubs 6-5 St Louis Cardinals
Kansas City Royals 15-3 Detroit Tigers
Cleveland Indians 5-4 Seattle Mariners
Washington Nationals 10-8 Philadelphia Phillies
Atlanta Braves 9-2 Miami Marlins
Baltimore Orioles 3-0 Tampa Bay Rays
Pittsburgh Pirates 6-4 Oakland Athletics
Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 New York Mets
Houston Astros 14-2 Los Angeles Angels
Boston Red Sox 15-2 Chicago White Sox
Cincinnati Reds 9-2 San Francisco Giants
Texas Rangers 8-5 Toronto Blue Jays
Arizona Diamondbacks 9-2 Colorado Rockies
Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 San Diego Padres

 

Dodgers at Padres

The Dodgers just held off San Diego on Saturday, despite two Machado home runs. The Dodgers sit atop the NL West. But the Padres are just a few games back.

