Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cardinals catcher Molina out of lineup for 4th straight game

Associated Press
NEWS
News
14   //    11 Sep 2018, 04:20 IST
AP Image

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is out of the starting lineup for the fourth straight game because of a hamstring problem.

The Cardinals held the second NL wild-card spot going into Monday night's game at home against Pittsburgh.

The nine-time All-Star felt tightness in his left hamstring while running the bases on Wednesday in Washington.

St. Louis manager Mike Shildt is hoping Molina can return sometime during the current seven-game homestand.

"I wish I had a definitive date," Shildt said. "I can tell you he's been making positives strides and everything is encouraging."

Molina is hitting .273 with 17 homers and 61 RBIs.

Carson Kelly replaced Molina in the lineup against the Pirates.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Molina drives in 3, Cardinals beat Diamondbacks 6-3
RELATED STORY
Cards beat Nats behind Molina grand slam, 4 other homers
RELATED STORY
Molina leads Cardinals to 13th straight win over Reds, 6-4
RELATED STORY
DeJong, Molina lead Cardinals to a 5-2 win over Cubs
RELATED STORY
Cardinals homer in 14th straight game, beat Dodgers 5-2
RELATED STORY
Molina's 2 homers boost Cardinals past Brewers
RELATED STORY
Adams homers twice, Cardinals hold off Nationals 7-6
RELATED STORY
Cardinals win in interim manager Shildt's debut
RELATED STORY
Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez departs with injury
RELATED STORY
Gyorko, Wong and Molina lead Cardinals over Pirates, 8-4
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us