Cardinals dominate Brewers, win fifth successive game

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 27 Aug 2019, 11:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Yadier Molina

The St Louis Cardinals are on a roll and Monday's 12-2 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak to five games in MLB.

St Louis' hits matched their RBIs on the night, as they notched 12 of each. They also had home runs from Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong.

The Brewers, on the other hand, had nine hits but struggled to bring runners home in the contest. Monday's loss was their second in a row, dropping them to 67-64 for the season.

St Louis lead the National League Central at 72-58, leaving Milwaukee five and a half games behind.

Only the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals have better records than the Cardinals in the National League.

Galvis inspires Reds

Freddy Galvis went three for five and tallied four RBIs to help the Cincinnati Reds top the Miami Marlins 6-3.

JT Realmuto went three for five and scored two runs in the Philadelphia Phillies' 6-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Advertisement

Ryan McMahon hit a two-run homer to lift the Colorado Rockies past the Braves 3-1.

Gonzalez costly as Brewers lose

Milwaukee's Gio Gonzalez forked up nine runs (seven earned) in five innings of work.

Rodriguez hits walk-off homer

Sean Rodriguez gave the Phillies a win with this walk-off home run in the 11th inning.

Monday's results

Colorado Rockies 3-1 Atlanta Braves

St Louis Cardinals 12-2 Milwaukee Brewers

Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 Pittsburgh Pirates

Cincinnati Reds 6-3 Miami Marlins

Oakland Athletics 19-4 Kansas City Royals

Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 San Francisco Giants

New York Yankees 5-4 Seattle Mariners

San Diego Padres 4-3 Los Angeles Dodgers

Cubs at Mets

The Chicago Cubs are just two games ahead of the New York Mets in the National League wildcard race. The Cubs were swept by the Nationals in their last series while the Mets were swept by the Braves. Both teams need wins.