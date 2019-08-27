Cardinals dominate Brewers, win fifth successive game
The St Louis Cardinals are on a roll and Monday's 12-2 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak to five games in MLB.
St Louis' hits matched their RBIs on the night, as they notched 12 of each. They also had home runs from Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong.
The Brewers, on the other hand, had nine hits but struggled to bring runners home in the contest. Monday's loss was their second in a row, dropping them to 67-64 for the season.
St Louis lead the National League Central at 72-58, leaving Milwaukee five and a half games behind.
Only the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals have better records than the Cardinals in the National League.
Galvis inspires Reds
Freddy Galvis went three for five and tallied four RBIs to help the Cincinnati Reds top the Miami Marlins 6-3.
JT Realmuto went three for five and scored two runs in the Philadelphia Phillies' 6-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Ryan McMahon hit a two-run homer to lift the Colorado Rockies past the Braves 3-1.
Gonzalez costly as Brewers lose
Milwaukee's Gio Gonzalez forked up nine runs (seven earned) in five innings of work.
Rodriguez hits walk-off homer
Sean Rodriguez gave the Phillies a win with this walk-off home run in the 11th inning.
The Sean Rod revenge game.— MLB (@MLB) August 27, 2019
(MLB x @Supercuts) pic.twitter.com/n29hHBPcVM
Monday's results
Colorado Rockies 3-1 Atlanta Braves
St Louis Cardinals 12-2 Milwaukee Brewers
Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 Pittsburgh Pirates
Cincinnati Reds 6-3 Miami Marlins
Oakland Athletics 19-4 Kansas City Royals
Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 San Francisco Giants
New York Yankees 5-4 Seattle Mariners
San Diego Padres 4-3 Los Angeles Dodgers
Cubs at Mets
The Chicago Cubs are just two games ahead of the New York Mets in the National League wildcard race. The Cubs were swept by the Nationals in their last series while the Mets were swept by the Braves. Both teams need wins.