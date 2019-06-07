Cubs, Cardinals to play in London in June 2020

Anthony Rizzo, left, and Dexter Fowler

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals will play in London next season, MLB announced on Friday.

The two-game series will take place on June 13 and 14 at London Stadium, which is set to play host to MLB's first games in Europe between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox on June 29 and 30.

"It is an honour to participate in the MLB London Series and we are happy to support Major League Baseball's effort to promote America's pastime on an international stage," Cubs executive chairman Tom Ricketts said in a release.

"The rivalry between the Cubs and Cards is one of the best in sports and will be a great match-up for international baseball fans to experience in London."

The Cubs and Cardinals have faced off more than 2,400 times in a rivalry that dates back to the 19th Century.

Cardinals CEO William DeWitt Jr. said: "The Cardinals are excited and honoured to be a part of the London series next year. The Cardinals-Cubs rivalry is one of the best in sports, and it will be exciting to bring it to Europe for a new audience to experience.

"I have no doubt that the passionate sports fans in London will love these games and we look forward to creating some new Cardinals fans overseas."

The 2020 games will conclude MLB's initial two-year contract to play games in London, but extending the deal seems like a strong possibility considering the immense interest in the Yankees-Red Sox series.

Tickets for that series sold out in December, but due to such high demand, MLB announced in March that 5,000 more tickets will be released across the two games.