Cubs put Kimbrel on IL with knee inflammation

Craig Kimbrel

The Chicago Cubs will have to shuffle their bullpen once again after pitcher Craig Kimbrel landed on the injured list with right knee inflammation on Monday.

The team said seven-time MLB All-Star Kimbrel reported feeling discomfort after his most recent outing against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday and underwent an MRI, which revealed the issue.

It is the latest bump in an up-and-down season for Kimbrel, who has struggled to find consistency since signing with the Cubs on June 7 after sitting out spring training and nearly half the season.

While the 31-year-old seemed to have found a groove after a rough start to his Chicago tenure, converting six consecutive-save chances last month, he suffered a brutal blown save in Milwaukee, allowing a pair of 10th-inning homers in a 5-3 loss after the Cubs had taken a lead in the top of the inning.

The #Cubs today placed RHP Craig Kimbrel on the 10-day IL with right knee inflammation (retroactive to 8/4) and recalled RHP Duane Underwood Jr. from @IowaCubs.



RHP Brad Brach cleared waivers and has been granted his release. pic.twitter.com/aCtRRLKkyH — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 5, 2019

He told reporters on Monday that the knee problem is something he would "absolutely" be able to pitch through if necessary, but the team were being cautious in the way they handle the injury.

Former Boston Red Sox star Kimbrel expressed frustration with the setback, saying he finally felt as if he was back to his expected standards after the late start to the season.

"I was getting real close," he said. "I was feeling really good."