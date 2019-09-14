Cubs take advantage of Pirates' historically bad pitching

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 14 Sep 2019, 11:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Wilson Contreras

The Chicago Cubs crushed the Pittsburgh Pirates 17-8 at Wrigley Field on Friday and the visiting team's poor pitching was a big reason why.

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras went yard twice while Nicholas Castellanos, Anthony Rizzo and Nico Hoerner each notched one home run apiece.

Chicago totalled five home runs in all and it was not a good night for Pirates starter Steven Brault.

Brault became the first pitcher in MLB's Live Ball Era to allow 10 earned runs and five home runs in three innings or less.

He forked up eight hits in just 2.2 innings before being relieved.

Pittsburgh's offense was not bad though, as they tallied 13 hits from eight different batters.

The Pirates remain far from playoff contention with a 65-83 record while the Cubs are second in the National League (NL) Central with a 79-68 mark.

Chicago are just holding onto the NL's second wildcard spot.

The New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers both lost their Friday matchups, giving the Cubs a little more breathing room as they look to remain in the hunt.

Advertisement

Chicago are up a half game on Milwaukee and three on the Mets for the second wildcard spot. The Philadelphia Phillies, who are also in pursuit of that spot, were idle on Friday.

Lux lifts Dodgers

Rookie Gavin Lux homered and drove in three runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers topped the New York Mets 9-2.

Bo Bichette went three for five and scored two runs for the Toronto Blue Jays in their 6-5 win against the New York Yankees.

Flowers fails

The Atlanta Braves' Tyler Flowers was hitless in five at-bats in his team's 5-0 victory against the Washington Nationals.

Detroit's Miguel Cabrera went 0 for four in the Tigers' 6-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

Miraculous LeMahieu

The Yankees' DJ LeMahieu managed to create an incredible double play.

109 mph off the bat. pic.twitter.com/EVgUF0AuFv — MLB (@MLB) September 14, 2019

Friday's results

Chicago Cubs 17-8 Pittsburgh Pirates

Atlanta Braves 5-0 Washington Nationals

Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 New York Yankees

Baltimore Orioles 6-2 Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Dodgers 9-2 New York Mets

Oakland Athletics 14-9 Texas Rangers

Houston Astros 4-1 Kansas City Royals

St Louis Cardinals 10-0 Milwaukee Brewers

Colorado Rockies 10-8 San Diego Padres

Cincinnati Reds 4-3 Arizona Diamondbacks

Tampa Bay Rays 11-4 Los Angeles Angels

San Francisco Giants 1-0 Miami Marlins

Chicago White Sox 9-7 Seattle Mariners

Twins at Indians

Cleveland are right outside the playoff picture and just 3.5 games back from American League (AL) Central-leading Minnesota. The Indians are on the brink of a postseason appearance so beating their toughest divisional rivals could be huge for them as they look to build momentum.