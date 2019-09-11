Dodgers clinch NL West for seventh successive MLB season
The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to dominate the National League West as they clinched the division for the seventh straight season on Tuesday.
A 7-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles maintained the Dodgers' stranglehold on the MLB's NL West.
Only the New York Yankees (nine) and Atlanta Braves (14) have won more consecutive division titles.
The Dodgers' offense was powered by Corey Seager, who hit two home runs and tallied five RBIs in the contest. Gavin Lux also sent a solo shot over the outfield wall.
Los Angeles also had 11 strikeouts from right-hander Walker Buehler.
Mason Williams was Baltimore's only player to record multiple hits, as he went two for three at the plate.
The Dodgers are now 94-52 in 2019. The Orioles, meanwhile, are one of the worst teams in baseball with a 46-98 record.
Dickerson downs Braves
Philadelphia's Corey Dickerson went two for four and hit two home runs as the Phillies took down the Atlanta Braves 6-5.
Brett Gardner tallied two home runs and three RBIs in the Yankees' 12-11 loss to the Detroit Tigers.
Alonso hitless as Mets win
Pete Alonso was hitless and struck out three times in the New York Mets' 3-2 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Arenado says no!
Nolan Arenado made a great play on this ball as the Colorado Rockies topped the St Louis Cardinals 2-1.
You think he would be tired from hitting baseballs to the moon.#NolanBeingNolan pic.twitter.com/h9IrZgch9J— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 11, 2019
Tuesday's results
Detroit Tigers 12-11 New York Yankees
Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 Atlanta Braves
Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 Boston Red Sox
Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 Baltimore Orioles
Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 Miami Marlins
New York Mets 3-2 Arizona Diamondbacks
Minnesota Twins 5-0 Washington Nationals
Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 Texas Rangers
Chicago White Sox 7-3 Kansas City Royals
Oakland Athletics 21-7 Houston Astros
Colorado Rockies 2-1 St Louis Cardinals
San Francisco Giants 5-4 Pittsburgh Pirates
Cleveland Indians 8-0 Los Angeles Angels
Seattle Mariners 4-3 Cincinnati Reds
San Diego Padres 9-8 Chicago Cubs
Braves at Phillies
Philadelphia are not far from the playoff picture, and once again beating one of the best teams in MLB, could give them the momentum they need to claim a wild-card spot. Atlanta still have a firm lead in the NL East.