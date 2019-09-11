Dodgers clinch NL West for seventh successive MLB season

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 11 Sep 2019, 11:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Corey Seager

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to dominate the National League West as they clinched the division for the seventh straight season on Tuesday.

A 7-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles maintained the Dodgers' stranglehold on the MLB's NL West.

Only the New York Yankees (nine) and Atlanta Braves (14) have won more consecutive division titles.

The Dodgers' offense was powered by Corey Seager, who hit two home runs and tallied five RBIs in the contest. Gavin Lux also sent a solo shot over the outfield wall.

Los Angeles also had 11 strikeouts from right-hander Walker Buehler.

Mason Williams was Baltimore's only player to record multiple hits, as he went two for three at the plate.

The Dodgers are now 94-52 in 2019. The Orioles, meanwhile, are one of the worst teams in baseball with a 46-98 record.

Dickerson downs Braves

Advertisement

Philadelphia's Corey Dickerson went two for four and hit two home runs as the Phillies took down the Atlanta Braves 6-5.

Brett Gardner tallied two home runs and three RBIs in the Yankees' 12-11 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Alonso hitless as Mets win

Pete Alonso was hitless and struck out three times in the New York Mets' 3-2 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arenado says no!

Nolan Arenado made a great play on this ball as the Colorado Rockies topped the St Louis Cardinals 2-1.

You think he would be tired from hitting baseballs to the moon.#NolanBeingNolan pic.twitter.com/h9IrZgch9J — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 11, 2019

Tuesday's results

Detroit Tigers 12-11 New York Yankees

Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 Atlanta Braves

Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 Boston Red Sox

Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 Baltimore Orioles

Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 Miami Marlins

New York Mets 3-2 Arizona Diamondbacks

Minnesota Twins 5-0 Washington Nationals

Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 Texas Rangers

Chicago White Sox 7-3 Kansas City Royals

Oakland Athletics 21-7 Houston Astros

Colorado Rockies 2-1 St Louis Cardinals

San Francisco Giants 5-4 Pittsburgh Pirates

Cleveland Indians 8-0 Los Angeles Angels

Seattle Mariners 4-3 Cincinnati Reds

San Diego Padres 9-8 Chicago Cubs

Braves at Phillies

Philadelphia are not far from the playoff picture, and once again beating one of the best teams in MLB, could give them the momentum they need to claim a wild-card spot. Atlanta still have a firm lead in the NL East.