Freese announces retirement after 11 MLB seasons

David Freese

Former World Series champion and MVP David Freese announced his retirement from MLB after 11 seasons.

Freese, 36, called it quits on Saturday following the Los Angeles Dodgers' National League Division Series loss to the Washington Nationals.

"Family friends, team-mates, coaches, and fans that handed out support especially when your lives were already full, you helped me more than you know," Freese wrote in a statement via Twitter,

"You took a 23-year-old kid out of college and pushed him to 36 ... As I more forward with the next phase of my life, I am forever grateful to all of you and the game of baseball."

Freese made his debut with the St Louis Cardinals in 2009 and is best known for his dominant performance in the 2011 postseason, where he hit .397 with five homers and a playoff record 21 RBIs.

He won NL Championship Series and World Series MVP for the Cardinals, hitting the game-tying triple and walk-off home run in Game 6 of the World Series to help St Louis capture their 11th championship.

Over the course of his career, Freese played for the Cardinals, Los Angeles Angels, Pittsburgh Pirates and most recently the Dodgers, where he hit .315 with 11 homers and 29 RBIs in 79 games this season.

Freese – an All-Star in 2012 – finishes his career with 113 home runs, 535 RBIs and a slash line of .277/.351/.423.